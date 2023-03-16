Owner of Shreveport's Fat Daddy's Crawfish found dead after apparent home invasion

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Detectives are investigating the death and home invasion of a Shreveport business owner.

On March 14 at approximately 11:06 p.m., deputies responded to reports of an unresponsive male lying on the floor of his residence in the 100 block of Jim Bell Road, north of Campti.

There they found 71-year-old Mark Hailey, owner of Fat Daddy's Crawfish in Shreveport, dead of apparent blunt force and sharp trauma.

Hailey's maroon 2015 Ford F-350 pickup truck was missing. It was later found abandoned on Tauzin Island Road in the Grand Ecore area near Natchitoches.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.

In a press release, Sheriff Stuart Wright stated “our detectives in conjunction with assistance from the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office and Northwest La. Crime Lab are working tirelessly in an effort to identify the person or persons responsible for this senseless crime of violence."

At this time, no additional information will be released to protect the integrity of the investigation.

If you have any information, please contact the NPSO Criminal Investigations Division at 318-357-7830 or you can also report a tip anonymously by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smart phone or by calling Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388. All tips remain confidential and the caller can receive a cash reward up to $2,500 for the arrest of an offender.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Owner of Shreveport's Fat Daddy's Crawfish found dead