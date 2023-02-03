Owner of shuttered Wichita dealership banned from selling cars, fined: official says

The owner of a now-shuttered South Broadway used car dealership can no longer sell vehicles in Kansas and has been ordered to pay back more than $45,000 in fines and restitution, the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

Carlos Brown, who owned Source Motors LLC at 3246 S. Broadway, was investigated by the DA’s office after getting a complaint about not providing a title in the purchase of a Nissan Maxima. The buyer was over the age of 60, making them a protected consumer under the Kansas Consumer Protection Act.

“The investigation by the (DA’s) Consumer Protection Division discovered Defendants failed to deliver title within 60 days and issued multiple 60-day temporary registration permits in violation of Kansas law,” the DA’s office said in a news release.

The case against Brown was filed in court on Dec. 12. Brown failed to respond to court filings or show up to court, according to the default judgment filed Thursday. The judgment requires Brown to pay nearly $4,000 to the buyer and $40,000 in civil penalties. The news release says the exact amount was $45,094.72.