Owner of SLO women’s gym enters pleas to hidden camera, gun and drug charges

The man accused of hiding a camera inside the bathroom of his “gym for females” pleaded not guilty to five charges during a court hearing Wednesday.

Cole Corrigan, 35, found himself at the center of a investigation after one of his clients found a hidden camera in the bathroom at CCC Fitness, described as a “24-hour gym for females,” on Aug. 29.

When detectives served a search warrant at Corrigan’s Morro Bay residence on Sept. 13, court records show, they found a gun without a serial number, also known as a “ghost gun,” along with ammunition and a small amount of testosterone.

Corrigan cannot legally own a gun or ammunition because he was convicted of a felony drug charge in 2007.

Corrigan was arrested the day the search warrant was served at his home. He made bail by the next day and is currently out of custody.

Corrigan is charged with three felony gun crimes: felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition and possession of an undetectable firearm. He is also charged with misdemeanor drug possession of testosterone and misdemeanor using an instrument to view an area of privacy.

Using an instrument to view an area of privacy applies to using any type of camera, binoculars, telescope or another device to view inside a bedroom, bathroom, dressing room or any other place where the people inside have a reasonable expectation of privacy.

The hidden camera case came after court documents showed Corrigan was convicted of misdemeanor prowling in 2007..

A women told The Tribune that Corrigan stalked her by watching her from outside her bedroom window from around 2005 through 2007.

Prowling is defined as lingering, loitering or wandering in the property of another without a lawful purpose or for the purpose of committing a crime.

San Luis Obispo Superior Court Judge also placed a protective order on Corrigan preventing him from contacting a specific woman in any capacity.

Corrigan’s next court date is Oct. 17.