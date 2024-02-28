Owner of Spartanburg's Willy Taco, Flock Shop, FR8yard recognized

Hub City Hospitality's Kenneth Cribb has received the honor of top restauranteur in the state.

Cribb was named S.C. Restauranteur of the Year by the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association at their annual "Stars of the Industry" awards dinner in Myrtle Beach on Feb. 19.

Cribb said the award is the culmination of Hub City Hospitality's work since Willy Taco opened in November 2013.

"The restaurant business is a total team sport, and hospitality is, by definition, a selfless pursuit. We are servant leaders," Cribb said. "This one goes out to the nearly 400 people (I) have the privilege of working alongside each day and to the communities in which we serve."

Cribb is a founding partner of Hub City Hospitality, which owns Willy Taco, FR8yard and Flock Shop.

Willy Taco's Spartanburg location celebrated its 10th anniversary last year and recently started hosting a weekly run club that meets at 6 p.m. on Thursdays. Hub City Hospitality's other restaurants are equally involved in the Spartanburg community, regularly organizing music, community events and fundraisers.

"We are very proud of the fun, high-energy, chef-driven concepts we've created," Cribb said. "However, nothing makes us prouder than the culture we have fostered, the friendships we've built, and the memories we've created along the way."

