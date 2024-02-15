Owner spends 20 minutes rescuing her pet pig after it got itself stuck - in a barrel

SWNS

A woman spent 20 minutes trying to dislodge her pet pig after if it got itself stuck - in a barrel. Rosie Stubbs, 31, owns four Juliana mini pigs that are always getting into mischief. A video shows Rosie desperately trying to pull the one-year-old pig named Polly Pocket out of the barrel by her feet - but to no avail. According to Rosie, from Bilsthorpe in Nottinghamshire, Polly Pocket had seen an egg inside the barrel and went in head first to try and eat it - only to get stuck.