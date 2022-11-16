Owner of Springfield catering business faces drug, weapons charges

The owner of a local catering operation is facing federal drug and weapons charges after he and another man were arrested last month on charges of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine.

Joshua D. Lindvall, 47, of Springfield, who owns Springfield-based Nelson's Catering, was indicted on one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, one count of manufacturing a controlled substance and one count of unlawful transportation of firearms on Oct. 18.

He is accused of conspiring with Tod Dunbar, 53, of Springfield to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine out of his home at 3401 Embassy Drive over a six-month period from April to September of this year. Dunbar faces three counts of selling, distributing or dispensing a controlled substance; one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, one count of committing a violent crime with drugs or a machine gun and one count of unlawful transportation of a firearm.

According to court documents, Springfield police began investigating the pair in September.

Officials with the Drug Enforcement Agency got a search warrant for Lindvall's home on Sept. 26, with assistance from the SPD. Police reportedly found over 400 grams of methamphetamine, nearly 12 grams of crack cocaine, 19 grams of powder cocaine, 750 grams of marijuana and unknown pills inside Dunbar's room, along with two firearms – a semi-automatic pistol and 12-gauge shotgun.

In addition, they found 68 other guns in Lindvall's possession. Dunbar was arrested after a high-speed chase that afternoon through Springfield, while Lindvall was arrested on Oct. 20. The US Attorney's Office for the Central District of Illinois ordered the pair to forfeit the various guns. Lindvall was ordered to forfeit the Embassy Drive home.

Lindvall is currently out on $10,000 bond. He has been ordered not to leave Sangamon County and not to have any contact with Dunbar.

Dunbar pleaded guilty to drug and gun charges in 2019.

A statement by Nelson's posted to its website said Lindvall had left daily operations of the business to his brother Jeff in 2017. Jeff Lindvall departed in 2020, with the company now being run by long-term employees.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Owner of Nelson's Catering in Springfield faces drug, weapons charges