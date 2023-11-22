Owner started Sweet Magnolia, Magnolia Blossoms 'on a shoestring'

Nov. 22—After she caught the entrepreneurship bug, Barbara Auvil had a desire to bring a business concept to Lake County — a shop with local small businesses and artisans within it.

This led to Auvil opening Sweet Magnolia in Willowick.

Located at 32600 Vine St., the home decor store is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays and until 7 p.m. on Thursdays during the holidays. Each booth within Sweet Magnolia features a different vendor.

Auvil had not only had a goal of allowing vendors to affordably run their business within her store, but a goal for them to make money.

"That's what I did," she said. "I came in here, knocked walls down and knocked tables down because it used to be a TV place. It took us two months to get it ready and I just didn't know how it was going to take off.

"I put an ad in the paper — crafters, vendors, shabby chic farmhouse and boom."

Auvil's business grew to the point where she had many people on a waiting list. The growth led her to open Magnolia Blossoms three years ago at 34600 Lakeshore Blvd. in Eastlake.

Between Sweet Magnolia and Magnolia Blossoms, Auvil has roughly 80 vendors.

"I started these on a shoestring," she said. "We have some really good artists. I enjoy the customers the most and the people I have in my stores. You have your gripes, ups and downs, but to have 80 some people get along and everybody chip in — they're wonderful."

Auvil's passion stems from her mother being a thrifter.

"I started with her," she said. "I started going to garage sales, flea markets and I enjoyed it so much. As time went by, I would do craft shows — very large shows. I was a big crafter, I did well and I enjoyed it, but my mother was getting ill. My sister, on the west side, opened a store — Timeless Treasures. She said, 'Why don't you come over and visit. As soon as I got there, I got the bug."

Having a desire to be in the store, Auvil started out as a crafter and then eventually went to resale, what she does now.

"I do some crafting — mostly resell painted furniture," she said."I was managing her (her sister's) stores. I managed one in North Ridgeville. People kept coming in and saying, 'Why don't you build one on the east side?'"

"It was time for me to come back because my mom was getting worse."

When Auvil came back to the east side, the space where Sweet Magnolia is currently was not available. But, after it opened up, Auvil's daughter, Alicia Scheel, assisted in coming up with the name for the business.

"I said Alicia, we gotta come up with a name," Auvil recalled. "She calls me and she goes, 'Mom, right now Joanna and Chip Gaines is the hottest thing going.' "

As a result, the name was coined after the Gaines' Magnolia Homes, a remodeling and design business in Texas.

Scheel said that her mother invests back into not only what she's doing, but into her vendors.

"When they have events for the grand opening or grand reopening, anniversaries and every holiday, she makes sure there's always something going on to keep that interest and to keep people coming for them," said Scheel, owner of Eco Cleaning Ohio. "They help her just as much. They turn around and support every idea that she has and she supports their ideas."

In addition to Auvil's two stores, she recently opened Magnolia Creative Studios on Lakeshore Boulevard on the opposite end of Willowick.

Located at 28900 Lakeshore Blvd., Magnolia Creative Studios offers classes to the public, as well as rentable studio space for artists if their projects have taken over their home.

"Vendors can come in and give their own class there, which is a cool concept," Scheel said. "They can rent it out for the day."

Additionally, remade boutique pieces are for sale or available to customize, artists are able to display and sell their art in the studio and showers, birthdays and sip and paints are able to be hosted.

"If they want to get their crafting stuff out of their houses, they can rent a space there and do their crafting," said Auvil, who also has a space in the studio to paint furniture. "I have three other ladies who are partners with me. I'm proud of all of them."

As far as being a vendor in one of Auvil's stores, they have to volunteer twice a month because it's not just Auvil's store, but theirs.

"I own it, manage it, pay the bills, but they all (are) on their own," she said. "It's important to know the customers and what they want."

Auvil also hosts events such as the Christmas open house, which will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 25 at Sweet Magnolia and at Magnolia Blossoms from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 2.

"We have the Valentine's social, in March we have luck of the Irish and then we have spring fling, and then the fall festival," Auvil said.

Going forward, Scheel believes her mother's business can get bigger and better.

"There's a lot of stuff in the works," she said.