Owner of Staunton florist shop appears in court, enters plea

STAUNTON — The co-owner of Rask Florist in Staunton appeared in court Tuesday, where she pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of embezzlement.

Luanne Goodloe, 62, had been facing a felony charge of embezzlement, along with a felony charge of obtaining money by false pretenses. The embezzlement charge was amended to a misdemeanor and the latter charge was not prosecuted.

The charges centered around property that was reportedly sold by Goodloe that didn't belong to her.

A fire erupted at Rask Florist in downtown Staunton early Thursday morning, Feb. 3, 2022, with several area fire crews called to the scene to battle the blaze. No injuries were reported, but the building sustained heavy damage.

In February 2022, the building that housed Rask Florist at 5 E. Frederick St. in Staunton caught fire, forcing Goodloe to relocate the business to 835 Spring Hill Road. It was at the new location where she was accused of selling commercial-grade restaurant equipment that belonged to the building's owner.

Her attorney, Thomas Weidner IV, said in court the situation was a "misunderstanding."

Staunton Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Matthew Falwell said authorities were notified in early January that Goodloe had reportedly sold restaurant equipment from the building to Cavalier Restaurant Equipment & Supplies in Waynesboro, despite an agreement with the building's owner that she would house the equipment.

"She got a discount on rent to allow him to keep storing it on site," Falwell said.

Weidner said when Goodloe moved to the new building, she needed more space for her business and, through previous discussions, felt she had permission to sell the equipment. He said Goodloe had every intention to give the sale proceeds to the owner but never got a chance because he went straight to police with his complaint.

"He never talked to her," Weidner said in court.

Authorities charged her in January.

Goodloe returned some of the equipment, but Falwell said many items were still missing. She was ordered to pay $9,408 in restitution, which was paid Tuesday.

Following her plea the case was taken under advisement, and as long as Goodloe stays trouble-free the misdemeanor charge will be dismissed in six months.

Travis Brown guilty of aggravated murder in child's death, automatic life sentence awaits

Shenandoah National Park's streams and rivers are closed to fishing due to drought, high water temp

Drought warning issued for Augusta County

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Owner of Staunton florist shop appears in court, enters plea