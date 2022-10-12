Owner of Stuart business sent to prison in case involving $2.2 million in Medicare fraud

Will Greenlee, Treasure Coast Newspapers
STUART — The owner of a Stuart medical supply business has been sentenced to federal prison after submitting more than $2.2 million in fraudulent billings to Medicare, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office on Wednesday.

Ariel Madero Paez, 56, was sentenced to 55 months in prison and three years of supervised release in connection with activities at Always Medical Supply in Stuart, the agency stated.

More: Port St. Lucie police detective resigns amid investigation into sex, other allegations

Over five months this year, Always Medical Supply submitted about $2.2 million in bogus claims to Medicare for durable medical equipment that it didn’t provide, nor did Medicare beneficiaries request.

“As a result, Medicare paid more than $1.4 million to Always,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated. “After Madero’s arrest on May 6, 2022, at Miami International Airport, bank accounts for Always and Madero had a sum of more than $500,000 derived from or traceable to health care fraud.”

He was ordered to pay nearly $1.5 million in restitution to Medicare, and forfeiture measures also were ordered.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Always Medical Supply owner sentenced in Medicare fraud case

