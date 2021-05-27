The Owner’s Suite of This 443-Foot Gigayacht Concept Has Its Own Indoor-Outdoor Pool

Imagine being able to stay at your favorite island hideaway regardless of where you are in the world. Roberto Curtò Design wants to make that dream a reality with its newest gigayacht concept Project Sunrise.

The Italian firm has just unveiled a striking 443-footer that is designed to impart an “idyllic island resort vibe” while seafarers explore the farthest reaches of the globe.

Designed in partnership with Superyachts Monaco, the vessel sports a hardwearing steel hull with a sleek, low profile and sporty lines. The low superstructure, meanwhile, promises less wind resistance for fast and efficient cruising.

The vessel’s 62-foot beam allows for a spacious interior where the resort aesthetic really comes alive. Taking cues from minimalist Japanese design, the space is fitted with swathes of polished wood, slatted screens, elegant furnishings and a kintsugi water feature. It’s also designed to let in plenty of natural light via the expansive windows.

It sports all the amenities of your go-to five-star hotel, too, including an observatory, cinema, helipad, gym and not one but two swimming pools. There’s also a drive-in jet ski bay at the bow as well as a tender garage for additional toys and vessels.

As for accommodation, Project Sunrise can sleep 22 guests across 11 luxe cabins, plus 49 crew. The pièce de résistance is, of course, the owner’s cabin, which comes complete with its own private gym, office and indoor/outdoor pool.

In addition to luxury living, Project Sunrise delivers on performance. When time is of the essence, the vessel can soar to 24 knots at full tilt. Alternatively, it can travel at a more leisurely cruising speed of 18 knots and cover some 6,000 nautical miles. That’ll get you all the way from New York to Japan where you can check if Project Sunrise’s styling is on par.

Check out more renders of the design below:

