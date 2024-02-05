Drill rapper who owned suspected XL Bully dogs that mauled grandmother to death granted bail

Ashley Warren allegedly had two adult dogs and six puppies at the residence

A drill rapper has been released on bail following his arrest after his two suspected XL Bullies mauled a woman to death while she was visiting her grandson.

Esther Martin, 68, was found seriously injured and is believed to have been attacked by two of the now-banned breed at a house in Jaywick Sands, near Clacton-on-Sea.

The pensioner died at the scene, and Ashley Warren, a drill rapper who goes by the name Wyless Man and is said to have eight dogs, was arrested for dangerous dogs offences.

He has now been released on conditional bail until March 5, Essex Police said.

Officers said they were working with experts to confirm the breed of the dogs, although Mr Warren posted a Facebook advert in November selling XL Bully puppies for £500.

The victim’s daughters, Sonia Martin and Kelly Fretwell, said the dogs involved were XL Bullies, and that there were a total of six puppies and two adult dogs in the property.

Esther Martin died at the scene after she is believed to have been attacked by two dogs - JOHN MCLELLAN

Acting Det Supt Stuart Truss said: “We’re making good progress in our investigation into Esther’s death.

“It is an investigation with a number of complexities, but we are determined to give Esther’s family the answers they need.

“We are working with experts to confirm the breed of the dogs. This may take some days but it’s really important we get it right.

“I would ask people not to speculate about this element – we will establish the facts and we will keep the community in Jaywick updated.”

He added: “We’re continuing to support Esther’s family. They have asked to be able to grieve in peace.”

Members of the public tried to rescue Ms Martin during the attack at around 4pm on Saturday before the dogs were shot dead by police.

Neighbours said they saw a man attempting to smash his way into the property with a spade after going to check on the woman and seeing blood on the walls.

XL Bullies were banned in England and Wales in January and it is a criminal offence to own one of the dogs without a certificate.

Owners have to follow a strict set of rules around their care, including having them neutered, keeping them on a lead and muzzling them in public.

However, there are no rules around muzzling when the dogs are on their owner’s private property.

Guidance published by the Government in November provides a minimum height for a dog to be classed as an XL Bully – 20in at the shoulders for a male and 19in for a female, and 32 physical characteristics the dog could have.

