Owner told they can’t bring dog on plane — so they abandoned it at airport, cops say

A dog was found abandoned at a Pennsylvania airport after its owner was told it couldn’t fly, police said.

Around 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 4, officers with the Allegheny County Police Department stationed at the Pittsburgh International Airport were called with reports of a dog on airport property.

In the short-term parking area outside the terminal, there was a small brown and white dog sitting in a stroller completely alone, officers said in a Facebook post.

The dog was microchipped, but when officers tried to call the dog’s owner, they didn’t get a response.

The owner, police said, had brought the dog intending to take it on a flight. Then, airline officials told the owner the dog needed to be in a crate to go on the plane.

The owner decided to leave the dog behind in the parking area and got on the plane, police said.

The dog was brought inside and turned over to the state dog warden, according to the Facebook post.

“A charge of animal abandonment is expected to be filed against the owner by the state dog warden,” police said.

Many airlines allow cats and smaller dogs to travel in the cabin with their owners, provided they fit in a kennel or crate under the seat in front of you, according to Condé Nast Traveler.

It is important to research the rules and regulations of the airline before traveling, the site says.

Pittsburgh International Airport is about 20 miles west of the city’s downtown.

20-year-old dog ‘confused and heartbroken’ after being surrendered to Florida shelter

Sophia, a 14-year-old golden retriever, surrendered to NY shelter. ‘Heartbreaking’

Beloved cat that lived at MLB stadium for a decade is looking for a ‘retirement home’

Pilot gets blind dog a new life after he’s dropped off at shelter, Tennessee photos show