Owner of Tutti Frutti yogurt shops arrested after camera found in restroom in Nashua
Sep. 1—Nashua police arrested the franchise owner of multiple Tutti Frutti frozen yogurt shops in Massachusetts and New Hampshire after hidden cameras were found in a restroom at the Pheasant Lane Mall location.
Chanphanou Pou, 42, of Hudson, was arrested about 6:17 p.m. Wednesday and charged with three counts of violation of privacy, all Class A misdemeanors, according to a news release.
Police first received a report of a hidden recording device on July 23. An investigation determined that Pou "purposefully concealed a hidden recording device within the store's bathroom," the news release states.
The investigation continues and may involve multiple Tutti Frutti locations in New Hampshire and Massachusetts.
Each Class A misdemeanor is punishable by up to a year in jail, exclusive of fines, according to police. Chanphanou was released on $500 bail, pending his arraignment at the Nashua District Court on Oct. 3
Nashua police requests anyone with more information about this incident or any other involving Pou or Tutti Frutti locations to contact the department at 603-594-3500 or the Nashua Crime Line at 603-589-1665.