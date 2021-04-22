Owner of Union Street house where man was killed last year arrested on federal drug charges

Apr. 21—A 65-year-old Bangor woman is facing federal drug charges after a raid on her home at 1702 Union St. on Wednesday morning.

Brenda Shaboski is charged with maintaining a drug-involved premises and distribution of fentanyl.

Shaboski allegedly sold drugs to support her own crack cocaine habit, estimated to cost her up to $70,000 in 2020, and allowed customers "to flop" there, according to a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Bangor.

She is expected to make her first court appearance Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge John Nivison.

Federal prosecutors are asking that she be held without bail.

The house has been the scene of violence twice since June 2019.

On Dec. 10, 2020, Bangor police responded to the home for a report of an unresponsive male, Syies Adams, 28, of Brooklyn, New York. His death was ruled a homicide. Police have not yet made an arrest.

A year-and-a-half earlier, on June 18, 2019, Albe Lagasse, 53, of Bangor pulled out a gun and shot another man during an argument over a woman. The other man shot Lagasse in return. Neither was killed.

Lagasse pleaded guilty last year to elevated aggravated assault, a Class A crime, and tampering with a witness, a Class C crime. He was sentenced in September to 18 years in prison with all but seven years suspended, to be followed by four years of probation.

Shaboski has not been charged in connection with either incident.

She and her husband purchased the home near Sprague's Nursery in 1999, according to the complaint filed in federal court in Bangor. He died a decade later.

Agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration began conducting surveillance of drug activity at the residence in November, the complaint said. In January, they interviewed a confidential source who allegedly said the home was referred to locally as "the farm" and that Shaboski had two suppliers, one from Boston and one from New York.

On March 4, a confidential informant took part in a controlled buy for the DEA that was recorded, according to the complaint. He allegedly bought half a gram of suspected fentanyl and half a gram of suspected crack cocaine from Shaboski for $100 each.

A warrant for her arrest was issued Tuesday after tests confirmed the drugs obtained from her were fentanyl and crack cocaine.

If convicted, Shaboski faces up to 20 years in federal prison on each count and fines of up to $500,000 on the maintaining a drug-involved premises and up to $1 million on the drug distribution charge.