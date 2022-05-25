Owner of viral Fort Worth home with driveway pool: ‘It’s not as weird as it looks!’

The internet may be poking fun at her Wedgwood home, but owner Kim Whiteside said she doesn’t regret the unorthodox choice to put a swimming pool in her driveway.

The five-bedroom, four-bathroom home, which is now for sale, was build in 1965, but during the pandemic, Whiteside and her family chose to install a saltwater swimming pool in front of the garage.

Whiteside reached out after the Star-Telegram reported that the listing went viral on the TikTok account Zillowtastrophes, which compiles “hidden gems and outright disasters.”

“Please note that there is a 2 car garage in the pictures, but you can’t park your car in it because the pool was built in front of it,” the listing description reads.

Instead, “It was a great hangout area for parties,” Whiteside wrote, “and if given the choice to do it again — I would!”

She also noted that while the garage is inaccessible to cars, there’s still enough parking in the driveway for four or five cars.

The listing also warns interested buyers: “please note there is no fence around the pool - WATCH YOUR KIDS.”

Backyard

But, Whiteside assured the arrangement is safe.

The pool is in the backyard, which is fenced in and only accessible via automatic gate, she said.

“I get that it’s not everyone’s cup of tea, but we had several offers and it’s already under contract, so it must not be that bad,” she wrote, with a laughing emoji.