Owner of Welsh microchip maker accused of 'misleading' MPs

The Newport Wafer Fab in Wales - Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

The China-backed owner of Britain’s biggest microchip factory has been accused of “misleading” MPs looking into the deal, amid claims they cut customers off from using the plant.

In a letter sent to MPs on the Business Select Committee, seen by the Telegraph, a former director at Welsh chip plant Newport Wafer Fab hit back at claims made by Nexperia to an inquiry into the UK’s semiconductor industry.

Netherlands-based Nexperia is owned by China's Wingtech, which bought Britain's largest semiconductor plant for £63m last year. The buyout is currently subject to an investigation by the Business Secretary under the National Security and Investment Act, which gives the Government the power to block foreign takeovers.

Nexperia had told MPs that the Newport factory had not been an “open access fab” for compound semiconductors, a type of factory that produces components for multiple customers.

Toni Versluijs, the company's UK manager, told MPs it was an “illusion” that there “was a semiconductor open access fab. Such a fab did not exist and does not exist.”

However, Malcolm Penn, a semiconductor analyst at Future Horizons and a former director at the Newport plant, said this was “simply untrue”.

In his letter to MPs, Mr Penn said: “I know from personal experience as a non executive director... that the site was specifically developed and set up to offer open access chip processing services both to the compound semiconductor industry as well as its silicon customers."

“Contrary to Mr Versluijs statement, a compound semiconductor open access facility unequivocally did exist at the time of the takeover and was processing compound semiconductor wafers.”

Since the takeover, Nexperia has mainly used the chip factory to develop its own semiconductors. Other chip companies, including US-based Rockley Photonics and power cell producer MicroLink devices, allege they have been blocked from using the plant. Mr Penn said this was to “the UK’s obvious economic and scientific detriment”.

Story continues

He added that Nexperia had “forced the firm to the brink of bankruptcy” in early 2020 after “withholding approval” from an investment from a private equity firm, understood to be worth around £30m.

Nexperia says it has since invested £160m in the chip plant and saved jobs. It said the board, including Mr Penn, had appointed insolvency advisors before Nexperia stepped in and acquired the foundry. It said the company remained open to using parts of its factory to build other customers’ chips if there is a business case and funding.

A spokesman for the company said: “For clarity, there has never been any compound semiconductor open access facility at Newport. Executing partial processing of a few wafers in a project or providing basic engineering support is something completely different. Mr Penn should know this and even alludes to this in his letter.

They added: “Nexperia stands by everything we have previously said, including in the recent BEIS committee session.”