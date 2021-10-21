Owner of zebras that escaped in Maryland faces animal cruelty charges, records show

The owner of three zebras that escaped from a Maryland farm in August faces charges of animal cruelty after one was found dead in an illegal snare trap, according to court records.

Jerry Lee Holly, 76, is not accused of setting the trap, which was discovered on Sept. 16 near an enclosure where other zebras were kept.

A charging statement obtained by NBC Washington says the zebra "should have been seen or heard while it was dying from being caught in the snare if the caretaker had attended to the zebras in the fenced enclosure."

The document cites that death and the failure to provide for the zebras on the loose for almost two months as evidence of neglect, according to the station.

Online court records did not show an attorney for Holly, and attempts to contact him through phone numbers on public records were not successful Wednesday night.

A summons for three counts of animal cruelty was filed Tuesday, according to online court records. The charges are misdemeanors.

A spokesperson for the Prince George's County State's Attorney's Office did not return an emailed request for comment Wednesday night.

Holly, who NBC Washington reported is a breeder and trader of exotic animals, is licensed by the federal government to have 39 zebras.

Three zebras — two fewer than initially reported — escaped from his farm in late August, and the sight of the exotic animals turned heads.

Officials are still trying to capture the other two zebras. The plan is to use food to try and attract them into a corral, the Prince George’s County Department of Environment said last week.

"Our priority is to make sure the zebras are captured and returned to the herd," Department of Environment Director Andrea L. Crooms said in a statement then. After that, the county will do a further investigation, Crooms said.

Who set the snare trap — the traps are illegal in Prince George's County — is still under investigation by Maryland Natural Resources Police, a spokesperson for the department of natural resources said Wednesday. It is not clear whether the snare trap was intended to catch one of the zebras.