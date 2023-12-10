Owners appeal potential landmark status for South Broadway buildings

Dec. 10—ROCHESTER — Owners of three South Broadway Avenue buildings are appealing

a decision to keep them on Rochester's list of potential landmarks

.

"The (Heritage Preservation Commission) has improperly 'labeled' the appellant's property as a 'potential historic landmark' in a 'potential historic district,' and in doing so has restricted and limited the use of the property by the appellant," Hal Henderson, one of the buildings' owners, wrote in

the appeal of an Oct. 24 commission decision

.

The buildings from 309 S. Broadway to 317 S. Broadway are among 28 downtown buildings that created

a proposed historic district in 2019

, but is awaiting

a Rochester City Council decision

regarding final designation.

Henderson cites the lack of council action in his appeal, since the commission was not required to hold a public hearing in connection to any of its decisions.

"The denial, bereft of proper notice and a public hearing, raises profound questions about the commission's adherence to fundamental principles of due process," he wrote in the appeal.

Molly Patterson-Lungren, the city's heritage preservation and urban design coordinator, said the city's newly adopted unified development code doesn't require a public hearing until an official landmark decision is considered by the council.

The proposed status adds a level of review for exterior changes to a property, but it doesn't hold the same status as buildings that are designated landmarks.

Patterson-Lungren said owners of properties listed as potential landmarks can request the commission reverse its decision, which is what Henderson and his partners in 311 South Broadway Development LLC are seeking.

"The requirement is for the applicant to provide evidence as to why it doesn't meet the criteria (for landmark status)," she said.

During the Oct. 24 commission meeting, Henderson requested the three buildings, which are divided across five lots, be removed from the list in order to make way for potential redevelopment of the site, which would include demolishing the three buildings that date back to the late 19th Century.

He said updating the existing buildings has been a challenge and is no longer financially viable.

During the meeting, Bill Blanski of HGA Architects presented a plan proposed by Henderson and his partners, which would include maintaining a largely two-story front along Broadway with at least four added stories set back from the street-side structure.

He said the goal is to match some existing characteristics of the neighboring buildings, while adding a skyway across Broadway from the area that currently houses Treedom.

In his appeal, Henderson said the lack of an official public hearing led to limited information being presented to the commission during the Oct. 23 meeting, which included renderings of the proposed changes at the site.

"(The) appellant did not prepare for a 'public hearing,' which would have included a more comprehensive evidentiary presentation with additional documentation, expert reports, expert witnesses, fact witnesses, adjacent property owners and other evidentiary support," he wrote.

Monday's council review will include a public hearing, offering Henderson and other residents the chance to comment and present information related to the potential historic status of the properties.

Patterson-Lungren said during a Nov. 28 Heritage Preservation Commission meeting that she anticipates the staff would continue to support the current designation of the buildings.

"We haven't seen anything that changes that at this point," she told the commission.

In addition to their inclusion in a potential historic district, Patterson-Lungren said the buildings meet potential landmark requirements due to their character or value as part of the city's development.

A consultant's 2019 study

pointed to the buildings as part of the development of Rochester's commercial core between 1870 and 1889.

Henderson says he doesn't believe the buildings possess the historic significance needed to be designated as landmarks.

"While they are old, their mere age does not automatically confer historical significance, especially if they lack a compelling historic narrative or cultural context," he wrote in the appeal, adding that the deteriorating condition of the buildings offers significant maintenance and repair challenges.

While there was no public hearing at the Oct. 24 meeting, several residents opted to speak against Henderson's request during the commission's open-comment period before the discussion began.

"These buildings are a significant representation of Rochester's early growth as a community and a southeast Minnesota commercial center," Kevin Lund told the commission. "They represent Rochester's early settlement and the proud gateway to those entering town."

He pointed out that two of the buildings served as a community meeting space following an 1883 tornado, where beds and food were provided to the homeless with the help of Dr. W.W. Mayo and Sister Mary Alfred Moes.

More comments will be accepted during a public hearing on Henderson's appeal at the 7 p.m. council meeting Monday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center.

Upcoming meetings

Meetings scheduled to be held during the week of Dec. 11 include:

Rochester

—City Council study session, 3:30 p.m. Monday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE. The meeting will livestream at

www.rochestermn.gov/meetings/council-meetings

and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188.

—City Council, 7 p.m. Monday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center. The meeting will livestream at

www.rochestermn.gov/meetings/council-meetings

and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188.

—Sustainability and Resiliency Commission, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in room 104 of City Hall, 201 Fourth St. SE.

Olmsted County

—Human Rights Commission, 6 p.m. Thursday in conference room 2 of the Government Center.

—Zoning Board of Adjustment, 6:30 p.m. Thursday in board chambers of the Government Center.

Rochester Public Schools

—School Board truth-in-taxation hearing, 6 p.m. Tuesday in the boardroom of the Edison Building, 615 Seventh St. SW.

—School Board, immediately following the special session on Tuesday in the boardroom of the Edison Building.