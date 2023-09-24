Owners of Belleville's The Pumpkin Factory look to hire striking UAW workers
U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Michigan on Tuesday to speak about the UAW strike against Detroit automakers. The UAW earlier invited Biden to join workers on the picket line.
UAW president Shawn Fain announced the union was expanding its "stand up" strikes but skipping action against Ford.
A source familiar with talks said the UAW will say it's made significant progress towards a deal with Ford ahead of its Friday deadline to reach new deals.
The United Auto Workers' strike against General Motors, Ford and Stellantis is well into its fourth day, with no deal in sight. The strike comes as all three automakers have made aggressive moves to retool existing factories to build electric vehicles. Nearly 13,000 workers began picketing Friday at midnight after a deal wasn't reached by the UAW's deadline.
The United Auto Workers have gone on strike against the Detroit Three automakers. Never in its 80-year history has the union struck all three at once.
The United Auto Workers strike won't just disrupt Detroit automakers. Tech companies — chipmakers especially — will also be caught in the crosshairs.
13,000 auto workers walked off the job, joining tens of thousands of striking workers in Hollywood and across the country.
United Auto Workers plan to resume bargaining on Saturday after the union launched simultaneous strikes at three factories owned by GM, Ford and Stellantis
United Auto Workers leaders are considering targeted strikes at a few Detroit factories if they can’t reach contract agreements by a Thursday deadline.
With two hours to go before contracts expire and a strike could begin, UAW President Shawn Fain appeared on a livestream video to explain what will happen of an agreement is not reached with Ford, GM and Stellantis.
