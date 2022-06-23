Owners of candle factory damaged in tornado plan expansion

FILE - Search and rescue crews work at the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory on Dec. 12, 2021 in Mayfield, Ky. The company that operated a Kentucky candle factory leveled by a deadly tornado is planning to ramp up production. Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday, June 23, 2022, that Mayfield Consumer Products plans a $33 million investment at a nearby plant. It plans to employ more than 500 people full time in the next five years at its factory in Hickory, Kentucky. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BRUCE SCHREINER
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Andy Beshear
    63rd governor of Kentucky

The company that operated a Kentucky candle factory leveled by a deadly winter tornado plans to ramp up production with a $33 million investment at a nearby plant, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday.

Mayfield Consumer Products LLC, a maker of candles and other home fragrance products, plans to employ more than 500 people full time in the next five years at its factory in Hickory as it builds back production. The company's plant in Mayfield took a direct hit from the tornado that devastated the town last December.

Several workers died at the factory — among the 81 people who died in Kentucky as the storms tore through parts of western Kentucky. Thousands left homeless found shelter with relatives and friends, or in emergency facilities, hotels and state parks.

.Beshear, a Democrat, touted the economic development news Thursday without mentioning workplace citations leveled against the company. The announcement comes just weeks after state officials issued citations against the company for alleged violations of Kentucky's occupational safety and health laws. The company faces $21,000 in potential fines for three alleged violations related to the tornado, according to state Labor Cabinet documents obtained by The Associated Press on Thursday through an open records request.

Asked later Thursday about the citations, the governor's office didn't immediately comment.

The company also is defending itself against a lawsuit claiming it showed “flagrant indifference” by refusing to allow employees to go home early as the storm approached. Company officials did not immediately return calls Thursday seeking comment about the citations.

Beshear said more job announcements will be forthcoming as the Mayfield region continues to dig out from massive tornado damage.

“This expansion will re-establish the company’s employment base in the region and adds to the overall rebuilding efforts,” the governor said at his weekly news conference.

The governor has made repeated trips to western Kentucky in support of recovery efforts. He was on hand recently when three families were handed keys to new homes in Mayfield — the first houses to be fully constructed there since the tornado.

Mayfield Consumer Products had already started construction on one expansion at its location in the Hickory industrial park. It now plans another bigger expansion that will consolidate its operations following the destruction of its Mayfield plant. Hickory is about 6 miles (9.5 kilometers) from Mayfield. The total investment planned is $33.3 million, the governor's office said.

Company founder Mary Propes said the expansion shows the company's “resolve to rebuild here and to play a central role in helping to restore the place we call home.”

"This community has a bright future, and we are committed to being a big part of that progress,” she said in a news release issued by the governor's office.

The company currently employs 160 people in western Kentucky.

Meanwhile, the state recently said the company committed three violations deemed “serious” in connection with the tornado, according to the Labor Cabinet documents.

The citations claim the company failed to keep an exit route hallway “free and unobstructed,” did not maintain an alarm system to warn employees of fire or other emergencies and failed to review an emergency action plan with each employee. Each alleged violation carries a proposed $7,000 fine.

The company had 15 days — excluding weekends — to contest the citations. A Labor Cabinet spokeswoman said she didn't immediately know if the company had appealed.

An attorney involved in the storm-related litigation blasted the company for the citations.

“Those of us representing the displaced former employees in the tornado certainly hope that the new facilities comply with state safety laws, given that that company was slapped with serious violations," attorney Amos Jones said by phone Thursday.

The lawsuit was filed in state court days after the tornado but has since been moved to federal court, based on a motion filed by the defendants, Jones said. The plaintiffs are attempting to have the suit returned to state court, he said.

“Either way, the defendants can’t run from what they did,” Jones said.,

The suit accuses Mayfield Consumer Products of violating Kentucky workplace standards by keeping its staff at work despite the danger of death and injury. The suit claims that workers were threatened with termination if they left in the hours before the tornado hit. The suit seeks compensatory and punitive damages.

A company spokesman said last December that employees were free to leave anytime, and he denied that they would have faced retribution if they did. A company executive said then that the company was retaining “an independent expert team” to review the actions of managers and employees leading up to when the tornado struck the factory. The executive said the company was confident that its “team leaders acted entirely appropriately and were, in fact, heroic in their efforts to shelter our employees.”

Recommended Stories

  • Supreme Court rules out suing police for Miranda violations

    In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court ruled that a defendant who was questioned and confessed without receiving Miranda warnings did not have a claim against the officer.

  • Here's why your Florida friends are freaking out about Publix coming to Louisville

    It'll be a while before Louisville's Publix opens, but that didn't stop fans of the grocery store chain from celebrating the announcement.

  • Aung San Suu Kyi moved from house arrest to solitary confinement in prison

    Nobel laureate and former Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, 77, has been transferred from house arrest to solitary confinement in a Nay Pyi Taw prison. A BBC Burmese source reported that the leader was moved from house arrest to a prison in the capital of Nay Pyi Taw (also spelled Naypyidaw) on Wednesday.

  • Kentucky doctor to pay more than $560K in case of alleged fraud in Medicare billing

    Federal authorities charged that the doctor participated in an “elaborate and extensive scheme” in which he took kickbacks for order medical supplies that wasn’t necessary.

  • Former DOJ official calls Italian government vote switch theory 'pure insanity'

    Richard Donoghue, the acting United States deputy attorney general from December 2020 to January 2021, testified that reaction to the conspiracy theory that an Italian defense contractor uploaded software to a satellite that switched votes from then-President Donald Trump to Joe Biden was “patently absurd.”

  • Let’s get the recession over with: Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman

    Yahoo Finance political reporter Rick Newman breaks down the build-up surrounding recession calls, President Biden's comments, inflation, and foreign energy markets within Russia.

  • Duchess Kate Is Lovely in a White Suit to Celebrate Windrush Day

    Kate joined Prince William marked Windrush Day by meeting with youth from Elevate, a London-based program.

  • Russian momentum in Ukraine could slow for lack of resources - British PM

    Britain's defence intelligence service believes that Russia's momentum in the war in Ukraine will slow in the next few months as its army exhausts its resources, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told a group of European newspapers. In comments released on Wednesday by Germany's Sueddeutsche Zeitung, Johnson said President Vladimir Putin's forces were pushing forward in the eastern Donbas region, wreaking destruction but at a heavy cost in soldiers and weapons. "Our defence intelligence service believes, however, that in the next few months, Russia could come to a point at which there is no longer any forward momentum because it has exhausted its resources," Johnson was quoted as saying in the interview.

  • Russian invaders attempting to stop Ukrainian advances in Kharkiv Oblast – General Staff

    Russian troops in Kharkiv Oblast are attempting to stop Ukrainian forces advancing towards the supply lines for the invaders’ advance on the Donetsk Oblast city of Slovyansk, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in an update on Facebook on June 23.

  • Lumber prices fall as mortgage rates hit fresh 13-year high to edge closer to 6%

    "Fixed mortgage rates have increased by more than two full percentage points since the beginning of the year," Freddie Mac's chief economist said.

  • UPDATE: 2nd arrest made after Amarillo police find dead juvenile in S Jefferson residence

    A male teen suspect was charged with manslaughter and a second with tampering with evidence after a boy was found dead from a gunshot wound at a home.

  • 'Miracle on the Hudson' pilot steps down from international post

    WASHINGTON/MONTREAL (Reuters) -C.B. "Sully" Sullenberger, the commercial pilot who safely landed an Airbus A320 on New York's Hudson River in 2009 after hitting a flock of geese, said on Thursday he would step down as U.S. envoy to an international aviation group on July 1. Sullenberger was confirmed in December as U.S ambassador to the International Civil Aviation Organization based in Montreal. The announcement comes a month after Sullenberger raised concerns about attempts by regional airlines to reduce pilot requirements that he warned would weaken safety.

  • Woman tied to a Kentucky murder gets arrested in Texas 16 years after the killing

    The arrest was made after Bluegrass Crime Stoppers got an anonymous tip, officials said. The woman had completely changed her appearance.

  • In rare medical procedure, these two women share one liver

    Maria Contreras and Monica Davis share many things - including a vital organ. The two Ohio women, who refer to themselves as "split-liver sisters," received a liver transplant on July 1, 2020. But it wasn't an ordinary transplant surgery: They had a split-liver transplantation, in which a donor's liver was divided into two distinct portions, which were then implanted into each patient.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. "

  • Trump’s team ‘shared video alleging MI6 backed an Italian satellite’s bid to steal 2020 election’

    The White House circulated a YouTube video claiming MI6 supported a scheme to use an Italian satellite to switch votes from Donald Trump to Joe Biden, it was alleged on Thursday.

  • Pregnant Nicky Hilton Puts Baby Bump on Display in Floral Dress During New York City Outing

    Nicky Hilton Rothschild is expecting her third baby with husband James Rothschild

  • He might be the greatest scorer in Kentucky history. And now John Calipari is calling.

    Travis Perry is likely to end his career as the top scorer in Kentucky high school basketball history. And John Calipari has taken an interest.

  • Rural Nevada county delays approving primary vote results

    Elected officials in one rural Nevada county decided Thursday to postpone until Friday certifying results of the 317 ballots cast in their jurisdiction during the state’s June 14 primary election. The decision in Esmeralda County, the least populous county in the state, comes a week after lawmakers in a Republican-leaning rural New Mexico county initially refused to certify their primary election results. Esmeralda County Commission Chairman De Winsor and Vice-Chairman Timothy Hipp responded to complaints about the voting process with a promise to recount the votes themselves before an end-of-day Friday deadline set in state election law.

  • Intel Reveals Putin Plan to Weasel His Way Into American Hearts

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyEver since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a war in Ukraine this February, his ouster has been predicted up the wazoo; the invasion hasn’t been the quick success he’d hoped it would be, his insider circle has been itching to get rid of him, and he’s rumored to have cancer.But rather than counting on exiting the political scene in dramatic fashion, Putin might be betting that he can somehow outlast his detractors as well as the B

  • Even bosses are burning out — almost 70% of C-suite executives ‘seriously considering quitting’ for their well-being

    Nearly 70% of company executives say they are “seriously considering quitting for a job that better supports their well-being,” according to a new report from Deloitte and market research firm Workplace Intelligence released Wednesday. The poll surveyed 2,100 employees and C-level executives in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia in February. A smaller proportion employees (57%) also reported having the luxury of “seriously” considering quitting to take another job that supports their wellness.