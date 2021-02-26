Owners of company involved in crash that killed 7 charged

·2 min read

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — The owners of the truck involved in a crash in New Hampshire in June 2019 that killed seven motorcyclists are facing charges of falsifying company records, federal prosecutors announced Friday.

Dunyadar Gasanov, also known as Damien Gasanov, 36, was indicted on charges of falsification of records, conspiracy to falsify records and making a false statement to a federal investigator, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney's office in Boston.

Dartanayan Gasanov, 35, was indicted on a charge of falsification of records. Dartanayan Gasanov is scheduled to appear in federal court in Springfield later Friday. Dunyadar Gasanov is wanted by law enforcement.

No defense attorneys were listed in online court records.

The West Springfield men owned now-closed Westfield Transport Inc.

The charges are the result of the investigation into the New Hampshire crash, but prosecutors did not link any of the allegations directly to that crash.

The men falsified driving logs in order to evade federal regulations designed to ensure driver and highway safety, prosecutors said. Dunyadar Gasanov also instructed at least one Westfield Transport employee to falsify records, prosecutors said.

According to federal investigators, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy was driving a Westfield Transport vehicle and towing an empty flatbed trailer June 21, 2019, in Randolph, New Hampshire, when he crossed the center line on a rural, two-lane highway and crashed into a group of bikers, killing seven.

Investigators said Zhukovskyy had drugs, including opioids, in his system. They also said witnesses had reported him driving erratically.

The bikers were members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club, a New England group that includes Marines and their spouses. The victims were from New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Zhukovskyy, also of West Springfield, Massachusetts, has pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide and driving under the influence. He remains in custody as he awaits trial.

