Owners of dog hit by Cleveland garbage truck want to thank strangers who helped
Owners of a dog, struck and injured by a Cleveland garbage truck, want to thank strangers who helped them.
Owners of a dog, struck and injured by a Cleveland garbage truck, want to thank strangers who helped them.
Gen Z women are celebrating how far they've come since being 17 years old with help from this viral TikTok trend.
I'll be home for Christmas — but I'm booking a hotel: Why being a houseguest can bring anxiety.
It seems every time a dog-themed memecoin like Dogecoin (DOGE) or Shiba Inu (SHIB) goes mainstream, another one lurks in the shadows, waiting to pounce on its very own hype train. The value of the newest such memecoin Bonk (BONK), a Shiba Inu-themed Solana token, has increased by over 400% on the month, according to CoinMarketCap data. The hype for the token and Solana Saga phone skyrocketed last week, after owners of that phone found out they could claim 30 million BONK tokens, worth roughly $560 at the time of publication.
The school said Jones is expected to make a full recovery.
Yahoo Life chatted with a Rockette backstage at Manhattan’s Radio City Music Hall to learn more about the hard work and athleticism that goes into bringing this holiday tradition to the stage.
If you love a no-makeup-makeup look, you have to try this.
A woman in a blue tracksuit is on the floor of a bright asylum-like room, stretching in a pigeon yoga pose when she turns to the stranger she plans to live with for 100 days. The two contestants in MrBeast’s newest video, Suzie Taylor and Bailey Stanfield, have been cohabitating for nearly three weeks at this point, isolated from the rest of the world.
The FTC is proposing changes to the COPPA to make it harder for tech companies to track and monetize children’s data.
Say goodbye to mobile messes with this clever multitasker.
With mortgage rates below 7% and home prices still elevated, here's what you need to know about buying a house this year.
Ring doorbells that can deter porch piracy; Tile trackers that find your phone. These and other items to make life a little easier.
Vestwell, which provides the infrastructure for employers to power workplace savings programs, has raised $125 million in what the company describes as a “preempted” round of funding. Lightspeed Venture Partners led the round, which included participation from existing backers Fin Capital, Primary Venture Partners and FinTech Collective, as well as new investors Blue Owl and HarbourVest. As part of the round, Lightspeed’s lead fintech partner, Justin Overdorff, has joined Vestwell’s board of directors.
These are some of the biggest tech stories that you'll be talking about in 2024.
It's rechargeable and cordless, so you can get relief nearly anywhere!
An explosive investigative report chronicles patterns of blame-shifting and deliberate neglect at Tesla. A damning exposé details the Elon Musk-led company’s long-running tendency to blame vehicle owners for “driver abuse,” charging them for repairs over failures caused by parts the company secretly knew were flawed.
Artificial intelligence can't replace human therapists, at least not yet. But optimists hope it can help fill in gaps that cause millions of Americans to go without any mental health treatment at all.
Amazon has been leading the space for more than a decade with in-house systems, while companies like Locus, 6 River Systems and Fetch (now owned by and branded Zebra) have struck partnerships with top retailers. Headquartered roughly 20 miles north of Atlanta, in suburban Roswell, Georgia, GreyOrange was founded in 2011 -- the year before Amazon’s Kiva deal shook the industry. The firm has landed a number of high-profile customers in the intervening decade-plus, including Walmart Canada, Nike and Swedish fast-fashion retailer H&M.
The embattled Warriors forward leads our list of players to consider cutting from fantasy basketball teams this week.
'Stays put,' absorbs instantly and looks sleek.
The biggest news stories this morning: Apple reportedly scrambles to update Watch software to avoid retail ban, In 2023, Cruise’s robotaxi dreams took a necessary hiatus, Volkswagen is returning to physical buttons instead of touch controls.