Owners fall through frozen lake trying to rescue dog stuck on ice, Vermont rescuers say

A dog was rescued after getting stranded on a frozen lake, Vermont officials said.

On Jan. 18, Colchester police got a call that a dog was “stuck on the ice and their owners had fallen through attempting” to get it off, according to a Facebook post by officers.

Officers along with Colchester fire officials, Colchester Rescue and Colchester Technical Rescue were dispatched, officials said.

The owners were able to get out of the water before rescue teams arrived, officers said.

Colchester fire personnel put on ice rescue suits and were able to get the dog off the ice, police said.

No one was injured, officials said.

The Colchester Police Department urges the public to remember that during the winter months, the ice in Malletts Bay and Niquette Bay is “very thin” and to carry ice picks and a flotation device in case you fall through.

Colchester is about 40 miles northwest of Montpelier.

