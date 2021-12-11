Owners found dead inside Salem business

Dec. 10—SALEM — Salem police are investigating the cause of death of a couple found inside their Colonial Road business Wednesday evening, but do not presently believe foul play was involved.

Police went to The Scarlet Letter Press at 10 Colonial Road shortly after 7:30 p.m. in response to a 911 call asking then to check on Joshua and Rebecca Devries, the owners of The Scarlett Letter Press, who had not come home that evening.

Officers found the two inside, unresponsive. They began CPR as they waited for Salem Fire and Atlantic Ambulance. Despite their efforts, they were pronounced deceased.

In addition to the Salem police criminal investigation division, the Massachusetts state police detectives unit in the Essex District Attorney's office is investigating.

Police are encouraging anyone with information that might help in the investigation to call their detectives division at 978-745-9700, the District Attorney's office at 978-745-6610, or the Salem police anonymous tip line at 978-619-5627.

While police have not yet determined a cause of death, Chief Lucas Miller said many unattended deaths are the result of accidental drug overdoses.

Miller put out a public service announcement Thursday in an effort to raise awareness of the problem, and to alert the public about the increasing presence of fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opiate that is finding its way into drugs such as cocaine, where it might not be expected.

"In Salem, as there was throughout the Commonwealth and the nation, there was a disturbing trend in 2021: While overall drug overdoses are down almost 20%, related deaths are up almost 45%," Miller said. "The year isn't finished, but December seems to be following the same direction as the rest of the year."

"It is easy, and possibly even naïve, for a police chief to say, 'Don't do drugs.'" said Miller, who once worked on narcotics investigations in New York City. "Users of narcotics probably don't always listen to police chiefs. What I will say — and I hope that, if you use narcotics you will listen and if you have friends or family members that use narcotics you will tell them — is to be very careful what you are buying and what you are using. It may not be what you think. It may not be what you are told. It might kill you."

