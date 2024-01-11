Owners of new Four Season restaurant are familiar faces to Gardner customers

Less than a year after opening Long Long Noodle in Baldwinville, owners Tom and Emily Cheung have opened a new restaurant in Gardner.

Four Season Chinese Cuisine, which is located at 19 Union Square in the former Jade II space, opened its doors Dec. 14.

Tom said the reason the couple decided to add more to their already-busy plate was that the chance to open a second location was just too good to pass up.

“This was an opportunity,” Tom said. “This is a super location with nice parking. It was back on the market, so the agent called me. Meanwhile, our friends and customers had been suggesting to us to get this location because it was convenient for their work and closer to their home.”

Tom and Emily Cheung opened the Four Season Chinese Cuisine restaurant at 19 Union Square in Gardner on Dec. 14. The couple also owns Long Long Noodle in Baldwinville.

Four Season owners familiar to community

The Cheungs are no strangers to the community. The couple operated Kenny’s in Gardner for several decades before selling the business in 2018 and taking time off to deal with a family matter. They opened Long Long Noodle last July, and quickly established a loyal clientele of old and new customers alike.

It hasn’t taken long for their customers to find their new location in Gardner, Tom said, adding that the couple has been hearing from several previous customers who were grateful for the return of their menu, especially the teriyaki and boneless ribs.

Running two restaurants at the same time has kept the couple a little busier than expected, Tom admitted, but he and Emily understand their responsibility to their customers.

“We enjoy seeing all of our friends and customers and their nice smiles come into the restaurant,” he said. “Their happy faces are worth more than anything.”

Four Season Chinese Cuisine recently opened at 19 Union Square in Gardner. Owners Tom and Emily previously operated Kenny's restaurant.

Owners grateful for dedicated staff

While some local restaurants were having difficulties attracting and keeping an experienced staff, Tom said he is grateful for the crew he and his wife have put together to work at both locations.

“I am lucky,” he said. “We have a strong team to make sure the food quality is above standard. I always keep in mind that the customer is always first, which is what I tell all our employees. Customers eating out expect nice food, a happy and relaxed time with their server, and a nice, clean environment.”

Asked if a potential third restaurant might be in the cards for the future, Tom said it would all depend on the opportunities that come along.

“The restaurant business is not easy, as many people know,” he said, adding that rising food and labor costs often made his profit margin somewhat narrow. But he said the most important thing is customer satisfaction.

“My wife and I are really enjoying seeing our friends,” he said.

This article originally appeared on Gardner News: Long Long Noodle owners open Four Season Chinese Cuisine in Gardner