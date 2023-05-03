Owners of freight carrier accused of attempting to smuggle aircraft engines to Iran

The stolen engines were going to be sold to Iran

They were planning to sell D-36 turbofan engines to Iran for $400,000. The buyers wanted to install the engines on An-74 military transport aircraft.

The suspects are the owners of a Dnipro-based freight company engaged in logistics for the Middle East and Africa.

According to the SBU, the engines were illegally seized during the liquidation of a state-owned enterprise in Ukraine. The entrepreneurs were planning minor repairs to the engines and working on fake shipping documents.

"The suspects wanted to export the aircraft engines from Ukraine as 'components for main gas pipelines,'" the SBU said.

"To do this, they entered false information in the shipping declarations."

The engines were seized for examination, after which they may be transferred to the needs of Ukraine’s defense industry.

A criminal case was opened under Part 1 of Article 333 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the procedure for international transfers of goods subject to state export control).

