Owners of funeral home where 189 improperly stored bodies discovered arrested

The owners of the Return to Nature Funeral Home have been arrested more than a month after at least 189 improperly stored bodies were discovered inside a facility in Penrose. Jon and Carie Hallford were arrested in Wagoner, Okla. on suspicion of committing the crimes of abuse of a corpse, theft, money laundering, and forgery, all felonies.

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office began an investigation on Oct. 4 after neighbors reported an odor emanating from the funeral home.

Law enforcement, including the FBI, were investigating the site of a funeral home in Fremont County. / Credit: KKTV 11News

All decedents were removed from the funeral home on Oct. 13 and transported to the El Paso County Coroner's Office. Investigators continue to work to identify those remains found inside.

According to the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office, because the Hallfords were arrested in a different state, their first advisement in El Paso County District Court will be determined during the extradition process.

Gov. Jared Polis released this statement following the arrest announcement, "I am relieved that criminal charges have been brought against the funeral home owner and a criminal investigation is proceeding. I know this will not bring peace to the families impacted by this heart-wrenching incident but we hope the individuals responsible are held fully accountable in a court of law."

RELATED: Colorado hasn't licensed funeral practitioners since 1983. Now some want change.

Investigators at the scene of Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose. / Credit: CBS

The FBI and CBI had dispatched crews to the funeral home last month as part of the investigation.

At least one family involved in the investigation has filed a lawsuit against the funeral home.

The DA has scheduled a news conference for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday to update the investigation and the arrests.

Additional Information from the Fremont County Sheriff's Office:

Families who have not already done so are asked to go to https://forms.fbi.gov/penrose-funeral-home and complete the questionnaire to assist in this process.

If you believe you or your loved one might have been impacted and you have further questions, please send an email to penrosefuneralhome@fbi.gov. This is the most effective way to connect with resources; a person will respond to all emails from family members.

Inside the arguments in Supreme Court case on guns and domestic abusers

FBI: 357% rise in open domestic terror cases from 2013 to 2021

Is a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas feasible?