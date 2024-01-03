Owners hoping to rebuild after fire destroys La Mejor in Farmersville
It's been an emotional start to the new year for the community of Farmersville after a beloved local restaurant and store went up in flames on Saturday.
Now at Epic Games overseeing the Fortnite ecosystem, Persson previously spent 12 years at Mojang building Minecraft into the stratospheric success it is today. Persson hopped over to Epic in 2022 to work on the Fortnite maker’s roadmap, shepherding Lego Fortnite from a press release last year into a polished, ambitious standalone experience designed to draw new audiences to Fortnite’s free-to-play world. Knowing Fortnite's penchant for maximalism and a steady drip feed of fresh content, the trio of games is only just getting started — but here's a glimpse of where they're going.
Ryan was an accomplished quarterback and an accomplished mathematician, both during and after his NFL career.
Murray's impressed Gannon while playing the Cardinals further and further form the Caleb Williams-Drake Maye sweepstakes.
Ruth Foxe Blader has left her role as partner at Anthemis Group after nearly seven years to start her own venture firm, Foxe Capital, TechCrunch learned exclusively today. Blader is joined by former Anthemis investment associate Kyle Perez. Winwood previously co-founded WVC:E, an organization that pledges to promote “inclusion, empowerment and integration of VC globally,” with Blader.
Pickett claimed that he actually would've started in Seattle if he'd been healthy.
Score massive deals on sneakers, water bottles, blenders, vacuums and more to get 2024 started off on the right foot.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season!
Stanley's Winter Sale is on — and here's one of its best deals.
Samsung is holding its first Unpacked event of 2024 a bit earlier than usual, on January 17. Many expect to see the Galaxy S24 flagship smartphone line unveiled during the presentation.
Tepper released a statement expressing "regret" about the incident.
Still need an ice scraper to keep in your trunk this winter? The best-selling option on Amazon is on sale for just under $12 right now.
The Nasdaq fell over 1% as Wall Street started 2024 on a sluggish note.
Business credit cards can help business owners streamline and improve their operations. Plus, they come with some pretty sweet perks. Here's how to find the best business credit cards for you.
Eat better, clean more easily, organize your closet — these inexpensive gizmos, all under $35, will help improve your life.
Whether buying low or selling high, here are five players who should be very involved in any talks in your fantasy basketball league.
Refined Marques turned the Mercedes-AMG G63 into a convertible with suicide rear doors. Production is limited to 20 units and most are sold out.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season!
Terran Orbital has updated its anticipated financial results for the year's end after the company received a long-awaited payment from its largest customer, Rivada Space Networks. The news, announced today, confirms earlier reports from TechCrunch that Terran CEO Marc Bell was expecting at least some payment from Rivada before the close of the year. Rivada, a German subsidiary of U.S.-based Rivada Networks, has ambitious plans to build a megaconstellation in low Earth orbit.
More than 40 founders, investors, engineers and others in the tech industry are today announcing a coalition called Tech for Palestine to build open source projects, tools and data to help others in the industry advocate for the Palestinian people. Hamas’s October 7th attack on Israel led to the deaths of more than 1,100 individuals. The war in the Gaza Strip that followed has seen the displacement of millions of Palestinians and tens of thousands of deaths.
All three Detroit automakers had struggles with EV-related fires in 2023. One in November at a Stellantis facility appears to have started in an EV on a lift.