Owners may face several charges after 60 dogs, 1 cat seized from Pass Christian home

Police are preparing various charges relating to animal abuse after more than 60 dogs and one cat were seized from a house in the Pass Christian area.

On March 10, the Pass Christian Police Department along side Animal Control officers from the Long Beach Police department, Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, Pass Christian Fire Department and the Humane Society of South Mississippi seized the animals, which are currently receiving veterinary care.

Pass Christian Police are working with the Humane Society of South Mississippi to determine the health of each animal.

Every individual animal carries the potential for separate charges of animal abuse, so police are still examining each animal before filing charges.

Charges are being finalized and served against the owners, said Pass Christian Police Chief Daren Freeman.

This article will be updated when more information becomes available.