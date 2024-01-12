New owners take over The Legacy Barn

Jan. 12—One of Howard County's most well-known wedding and event venues has new owners.

Kokomo natives Amie and Tyler Barnes have bought the Legacy Barn from previous owners Colin and Colleen Craig.

The Barnes did not go into 2023 with the intent of becoming business owners. Tyler, an informatics pharmacist for Community Health Network and Amie, a designer at IMMI, a producer of safety systems for school buses and commercial vehicles, were happy in their rural Tipton County home.

But when The Legacy Barn was put up for sale last August, Amie was tagged on Facebook by a friend who thought she would be a good fit as the new owner. As part of her job at IMMI, Amie coordinated and accommodated large corporate events at IMMI's own event center in Westfield, and she has a background in marketing.

"I started thinking about and it praying about it, and thought 'Wow, I would really like to go into this,'" Amie said about seeing that The Legacy Barn was for sale. "I've been telling everyone that the first God miracle is when I pitched it to Tyler, he didn't laugh at me. He didn't say 'You're crazy.' He said 'Yeah, you would be really good at that,' so it has been a God-ordained adventure from the very beginning."

In November, just a few months later, the Barnes officially took over the business, located at 951 N. 600 West.

The uniqueness of the property is what attracted them to buy it.

"I personally love that you can open all the doors (of the barn) and have nature be a part of everything while having an event or wedding," Tyler said.

Over the last few months, the two have been helped by the businesses' previous owners — Colin and Colleen Craig — as they learn the ins and outs during the venue's busy fall season. The Craigs, now retired, will continue to help come spring.

"The family portion is what I really took from Colin and Colleen," Amie said. "What I want to convey to people who come in here is that we're inviting you to be a part of our family, which I think sets us apart from some of the other venues. We just don't want your business. We want to love on you, to be kind and generous and treat you like a member of our family."

In buying the picturesque eight-acre property, the Barnes became just the third family to own the property.

The Victorian homestead was built in 1884 by William Wesley Smith. It was purchased by Dr. R.A. Craig in 1949, and he turned the property into Leafy Lane Dairy Farm, featuring "award-winning Guernsey milking herds and robust landscaping," according to the businesses' website.

The historic property was inherited by Colin and Colleen Craig, and in 2015 they started The Legacy Barn at Leafy Lane Farm.

Nestled just west of Kokomo, the Legacy Barn boasts a 120- to 150-person seating capacity, though there is plenty of space for tents to accommodate larger events. Couples can get married under the "Old Sycamore," inside the main barn or in front of the historic house.

The venue is also capable of hosting graduation open houses, holiday parties, ministries, class reunions, rehearsal dinners and family reunions.

The Barnes said they are not looking to fundamentally change how The Legacy Barn operates but are eyeing some improvements in the future.

Those include adding new storage space, additional buildings for bridal parties to stay in and a pond as an option for a wedding feature.

Right now, though, the couple are still trying to process the new phase in their life.

"This is such a huge blessing for our family, and that is still setting in," Amie said.

Tyler Juranovich can be reached at 765-454-8577, by email at tyler.juranovich@kokomotribune.com or on Twitter at @tylerjuranovich.