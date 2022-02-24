Owners of popular Binghamton restaurant accused of rape, other felonies
Authorities say the crimes are connected to an incident at Colonial Bar and Restaurant. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
Authorities say the crimes are connected to an incident at Colonial Bar and Restaurant. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
It’s a perfect time to point out the failures of a liberal administration, but waxing nostalgic for the former president will get in the way. [Opinion]
Ahead of a possible large-scale Russian invasion, Ukraine's government has moved to introduce a 30-day state of emergency, call up military reservists between the ages of 18 and 60 and allow ordinary civilians to carry firearms.Why it matters: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that he does not expect an "all-out war against Ukraine" but that he will "put Ukraine on a war footing" if there is a "broad escalation" from Russia. [Latest updates on Russia-Ukraine crisis.]Stay on top
She used that money to buy jewelry, concert tickets, clothes and to fund a down payment on her home, according to court records.
One man has been arrested so far in a home invasion case. He was denied bail by a judge. More arrests are expected.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky approved the conscription of military reservists, adding nearly 200,000 troops to the country's defense.
Shortly after confirming their relationship on Instagram, Iris Apatow and Ryder Robinson continue to put their love on display.
Rosemary oil is surprisingly beneficial for your hair, and may even help with hair growth. To learn more, we tapped New York City-based board-certified dermatologist Dr. Hadley King and celebrity hairstylist Dominick Pucciarello—plus, we’re sharing the best rosemary oil hair products to try now. Thanks to its many uses, the fragrant essential oil is commonly seen in hair products of all types, and it may even help with hair growth.
Ryan told a Texas local radio show she was a "little freaked out" at what prison would be like, but later said she met "great people" there.
The missile fragment pierced the ceiling of Mikhail Shcherbakov’s apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city. At dawn on Thursday, Ukrainians’ uneasy efforts at normality were shattered. “Today I had the worst sunrise in my life,” said another Kharkiv resident, who gave her name only as Sasha.
"I pray he makes any and all amends to those he hurt and that people allow grace and forgiveness," the host says.
We want to know.View Entire Post ›
The group, a couple and a relative of theirs, were convicted for their roles in a fraud ring that stole $18 million meant for small businesses. They were said to have sliced off electronic monitoring bracelets and were found in Montenegro.
Body camera footage of a Minneapolis Park Police officer pointing a gun at a woman during a traffic stop has been released, reported ABC 5 Investigates via KSTP. The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board has not responded yet to the incident or settlement following the incident.
A 27-year-old was also critically injured as the friends gathered to light fireworks on the ice of a Michigan lake, officials say.
A store employee shared harrowing security tape footage to TikTok after she found herself in a terrifying situation after hours at work.
San Jose police say the Wednesday incident — a “freak accident” that left the woman dead — happened as the bus pulled away from the curb. She is the 17th person to die in a crash already this year.
A Black Asian student from the University of Southern California found herself in hot water after many Chinese students expressed outrage over her Lunar New Year post on the university’s Instagram story earlier this month. Kiara Nguyen, a senior USC student double majoring in psychology and NGOs and social change, was tapped by USC Communications to celebrate the beginning of Black History Month and Lunar New Year on Feb. 1 by creating social media posts, Daily Trojan reported, The posts would mark the first time in 19 years that the two occasions started on the same day.
Caleb Kennedy cried through an emotional bond hearing as the family of the man he allegedly ran over with his truck pleaded with the judge to keep the teen jailed.
A very small but vocal far-right contingency has long plagued the furry community. Now it appears that online hate may have turned into real-world violence
Convicted killer Scott Peterson's chance for a new trial in the murders of his pregnant wife and unborn son 20 years ago hinges on whether a California juror who helped send him to prison in 2004 amid worldwide publicity was biased because she was a domestic violence victim. “This hearing is critical," said Pat Harris, one of Peterson's attorneys. Laci Peterson, 27, was killed when she was eight months pregnant with a son, whom the Petersons planned to name Conner.