Owners of provider company which broadcasts Russian propaganda detained in Kyiv

Law enforcement have found the owners of a provider company from Luhansk Oblast which has been broadcasting Russian TV-channels since 2014.

Source: press service of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU); Luhansk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: According to the investigation, the suspects are two residents of the settlement of Kadiivka, mother and son, who own a local TV broadcasting company.

The company was broadcasting Russian propagandistic TV-channels before the Russian occupation of some parts of Luhansk Oblast in Ukraine with the goal of spreading anti-Ukraine sentiments among the population, as stated by the Prosecutor's Office.

Moreover, the person of interest provided the Russians with personal data of the company’s customers in exchange for permission to do business without obstructions.

After the events of 2014, the man moved to the city of Kyiv where he remotely gave orders to his mother concerning further actions, and received money.

In the spring of 2015, under the guidance of her son, the woman re-registered the company in the territory of the occupied city according to the law of the so-called Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) and received a certificate from the "Ministry of Digital Development, Connection and mass Communications of LPR".

Then, after "the decree about the integration of the LPR into the territory of Russia" was signed, the accomplice registered the company according to the Russian law by prior conspiracy with her son.

During the search at the place of residence of the suspect in Kyiv, law enforcement officers found over UAH 7.5 million (about US$200,000). These funds were frozen.

The owners of the provider company were accused of carrying out economic activities in cooperation with the aggressor state and the illegal authorities in the temporarily occupied territory, including by the occupying administration of the aggressor state, by prior conspiracy of a group of persons.

Since the woman is currently in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, she was served with a notice of suspicion in absentia.

