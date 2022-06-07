Owners of Reid’s Fine Foods bringing fresh market venture to South End

The owners of Reid’s Fine Foods think their newest venture is a perfect fit for fast-growing South End — and beyond.

The first Salted Melon Market & Eatery is on target to open by the end of June. Hiring is ongoing with 45 positions to fill, for a total of 75 employees.

That location is the first for the health-focused market and fast-casual restaurant. It will occupy a nearly 7,000-square-foot space at 100 W. Worthington Ave., as part of the Lowe’s Global Technology Center.

South End was a natural fit to test the brand, with its rapid growth and younger demographic.

“We’re excited about the area. We’ve been looking at the space for a long time,” says Thomas Coker Jr., chief operating officer.

