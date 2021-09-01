Owners of Salem asbestos abatement firm avoid prison in pension fraud case

Sep. 1—A Salem man is one of two individuals sentenced to two years of probation for failing to properly pay into the pension fund for employees of their asbestos abatement company, prosecutors announced this week.

Gary McCaffrey, 66, of Salem, and Richard Quinn, 58, of Sterling, Mass., were sentenced in federal court Monday to spend the first six months of their probation in home confinement, according to a release from the U.S. attorney's office in Boston.

The men were also fined $25,000 each and ordered to pay restitution totaling nearly $340,000.

Quinn and McCaffrey owned and operated Absolute Environmental Inc., based in Salem, prosecutors said in court documents.

From November 2014 until May 2017, McCaffrey and Quinn continued to employ nine workers who were not in the U.S. legally, even after they were notified of their status, prosecutors said.

"During this time period, Quinn and McCaffrey knowingly falsified reports to pension plans about the work performed by the undocumented individuals, failing to make required pension contributions of over $337,000," prosecutors said in a statement.

Both men previously pleaded guilty on April 30 and May 25, respectively, to one count each of making false statements to a pension plan covered by the Employee Retirement Security Act.