Owners of two massage parlors in Gastonia arrested, accused of promoting prostitution

The owners of two massage parlors in Gastonia were arrested and accused of promoting prostitution.

Li Huang, 49, and Chongmei Wei, 59, are accused of operating eight illegal massage parlors across the state, including the two in Gastonia.

According to online business records, Wei is listed as the owner of Asian Massage Sunlight Spa on Willow Street in Gastonia. On its website, that spa advertises massages from "sweet Asian girls" and "hot girls."

Huang is listed as one of the owners of AA Spa on East Garrison Boulevard in Gastonia.

In addition to the Gastonia spas, Wei and Huang are alleged to own spas in Indian Trail, Charlotte, Greensboro, and Columbia and Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Huang was charged with felony promoting prostitution and felony continuing a criminal enterprise. Her bond was set at $15,000.

Police are seeking Wei, who is facing the same charges.

Several other people were arrested during the investigation:

Haiyan Chen, 52, was charged with felony promoting prostitution. Her bond was set at $30,000.

Zuying Liu, 60, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution. Her bond was set at $7,500.

Liling Liang, 59, was arrested and charged with felony promoting prostitution and conspiracy to commit prostitution. Her bond was set at $5,000.

Quilan Shen, 57, was arrested and charged with felony promoting prostitution. Her bond was set at $5,000.

Hsiang-Chai Lin, 56, was charged with solicitation of prostitution. Her bond was set at $1,000.

