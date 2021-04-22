Owners warned against cuddling their cats after kitten dies from Covid

Phoebe Southworth
·4 min read
This photo taken on September 2, 2019 shows China&#39;s first cloned kitten called Garlic at the Chinese company Sinogene, a pet cloning outfit which has cloned more than 40 pet dogs since 2017, in Beijing. - To clone a dog costs a hefty 380,000 yuan (53,000 USD) and 250,000 yuan (35,000 USD) for a cat. (Photo by STR / AFP)STR/AFP/Getty Images - Getty
This photo taken on September 2, 2019 shows China's first cloned kitten called Garlic at the Chinese company Sinogene, a pet cloning outfit which has cloned more than 40 pet dogs since 2017, in Beijing. - To clone a dog costs a hefty 380,000 yuan (53,000 USD) and 250,000 yuan (35,000 USD) for a cat. (Photo by STR / AFP)STR/AFP/Getty Images - Getty

A kitten has died from Covid-19 in the first case of its kind in the UK, as cat owners are warned not to hug their pets.

The four-month-old Ragdoll died from pneumonia believed to have been triggered by contracting the virus from its owner, according to scientists.

The cat developed severe shortness of breath a year ago and had to be put down after its condition deteriorated. A post-mortem found viral pneumonia and SARS-CoV-2 , the virus which causes Covid-19, in its lungs.

This is believed to be the first case of a kitten dying from the virus in the UK, as well as the first evidence of human-to-cat transmission.

Experts are now warning pet owners who have Covid-19 to avoid close contact with their cats until they have fully recovered.

Daniella Dos Santos, senior vice president at the British Veterinary Association, said: “There has been a very small number of cases of the virus that causes Covid-19 identified in domestic animals worldwide and it appears likely that the transmission was from infected humans to animals.

“Our advice to pet owners who have Covid-19 or who are self-isolating with symptoms remains to restrict contact with their pets as a precautionary measure and to practise good hygiene, including regular handwashing. If your pet requires care, wash your hands before and after any interaction with them and wear a face mask if possible.

“If your pet shows any symptoms which you suspect may be caused by the virus that causes Covid-19 in humans, please do not take it to the vet but call the practice for advice first and alert them to the household’s status.

“We also recommend that owners who are confirmed or suspected to have Covid-19 should keep their cat indoors if possible, but only if the cat is happy to be kept indoors. Some cats cannot stay indoors due to stress-related medical reasons.”

The kitten that died was part of a feline national screening programme for Covid-19. The owner lives in England and does not wish to be identified.

Prof Margaret Hosie, of the Centre for Virus Research at the University of Glasgow, led the research into the kitten's death, which was published in the journal Veterinary Record.

She noted that it was speculation that Covid-19 had triggered the kitten's pneumonia. However, she advised people with Covid-19 not to cuddle or sleep with their cats as they could act as a new "viral reservoir".

“Given the ability of the coronavirus to infect companion animals, it will be important to monitor for human-to-cat, cat-to-cat, and cat-to-human transmission,”she said.

“Cats often live very closely with their owners, licking their hands or faces, sometimes sleeping on or in their beds. There could also be risks associated with washing the cats' food and water bowls and cleaning out litter boxes.”

A number of cats with Covid-19 have been reported around the world, presumed to have been infected by their owners.

The first evidence of an animal contracting Covid-19 in the UK was in July last year. It was thought the cat caught the virus from its owner, who had previously tested positive. Both recovered.

Public Health England has urged pet owners to wash their hands before and after contact with animals.

Prof James Wood, head of the University of Cambridge's Department of Veterinary Medicine, said: “There is a growing international body of literature that is suggesting that asymptomatic transmission to pet dogs and cats from human patients may take place more commonly than disease is seen in the animals.

“Careful monitoring of the health of animals in contact with human patients is warranted and owners should follow advice, where possible, to try to separate themselves from their animals when they are clinically unwell.”

  • Do you have a question about Covid-19 and pets? Share your question in the comments section below or email yourstory@telegraph.co.uk

Recommended Stories

  • ‘I held my fiancée’s sister’s baby, and she freaked out’

    A Reddit user asks if it's wrong to hold a baby that's in his care. The post ‘I held my fiancée’s sister’s baby, and she freaked out’ appeared first on In The Know.

  • Dog that smiles despite being shot in NC gets nickname. Turns out, it’s her real name

    “She’s a tough old girl.”

  • 'Look after my babies': In Ethiopia, a Tigray family's quest

    The violence had broken out in northern Ethiopia’s Tigray region at the worst possible time for Abraha and his family. Abraha pleaded with his wife, writhing from post-childbirth complications, to be silent, fearful any noise would bring gunmen to his door. “I prayed and prayed,” Abraha said.

  • COVID vaccine mix-up leaves 8 people with incorrect doses, Illinois pharmacy says

    Their first doses were Moderna, but their second were Pfizer, the chain said.

  • Pfizer COVID-19 shot effective for people with chronic diseases- Israel study

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech is effective at preventing symptomatic and severe disease in people with some chronic illnesses, like diabetes and heart disease, the biggest real-world study showed on Thursday. The analysis of almost 1.4 million people by Israel's largest healthcare provider will offer further hope for countries as they get shots into citizens' arms, particularly those considered vulnerable, and curb the pandemic that has killed more than 3.1 million people. The vaccine was 80% effective against symptomatic infection for people with heart or chronic kidney diseases, 86% for people with type 2 diabetes, 75% for cerebrovascular disease, and 84% for people suffering from immunodeficiency, according to the Clalit Research Institue study.

  • ‘Frustrated’ dad kills his crying baby — then goes to sleep, Pennsylvania official says

    The baby “suffered from a gaping skull fracture on the left side of the head and numerous scalp and brain hemorrhages,” the district attorney said

  • California goes from worst to first in virus infections

    Just a few months ago, California was the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. Hospitals in Los Angeles were drowning in patients, and ambulances were idling outside with people struggling to breathe, waiting for beds to open. Now as cases spike in other parts of the country, California has gone from worst to first with the lowest infection rate in the U.S. even as it has moved quickly to reopen more businesses with greater customer counts and allow larger gatherings. Where people lined up hours and counties struggled to get doses, there now appears to be a glut of the shots in many locations.

  • Nick Carter Says Baby No. 3 Arrived With 'Minor Complications'

    Nick Carter and wife Lauren Kitt have welcomed baby number three, but there were ‘minor complications.’ A source tells ET that while Nick and his family are still at the hospital, the baby is expected to be fine. The couple also share 5-year old son Odin and 1-year old daughter Saoirse.

  • Cher and the Loneliest Elephant brings welcome high camp to the wildlife documentary genre, review

    Wildlife documentary made wildly camp: that was Cher and the Loneliest Elephant (Smithsonian Channel), a tale to lift the spirits and warm the heart. The elephant in question was Kaavan, who had spent 35 years as a miserable captive in Islamabad’s zoo – the last eight of them alone, after his companion died from neglect. A trainee vet from the US, visiting her family in Pakistan, witnessed his plight and began a campaign to rescue him. It was picked up on Twitter by Cher, who resolved to help. Or, as the voice-over put it: “When a global movement pledged to free Kaavan, the Goddess of Pop took notice.” The story of Kaavan’s road to freedom was accompanied by a Cher soundtrack, and featured Cher noting: “Elephants are gigantic!” But good for her, taking up the campaign and travelling to Islamabad in the middle of a pandemic. And in a world of achingly dull celebrities, it’s fun to watch one who doesn’t mince her words. “What is he doing in this hellhole which is as big as my fingernail?” is how she described Kaavan’s zoo enclosure. Despite Cher’s name in the title and her songs played throughout, the documentary wasn’t all about her. It paid tribute to the team involved in Kaavan’s rehabilitation and rescue, notably Dr Amir Khalil of the Four Paws charity. He spent three months building up a bond with this sad creature, whom he initially diagnosed as “a very angry guy who hates human beings – he sees us like monsters”.

  • Pregnant mom driving drunk caused crash that killed son, injured 2 others, PA cops say

    She had a blood alcohol content of 0.262, which is more than three times the legal limit of 0.08, police said.

  • Texas Teacher Placed on Leave After Taking Photo of Her Foot on Black Student's Neck

    The Greenville Independent School District says it is investigating the incident. The student's mother says she doesn't want the teacher to be fired.

  • A COVID triple-mutant found in India could be much more deadly, and may be resistant to existing vaccines

    Researchers are describing it as an "immune escape variant," as vaccinated people who were previously infected with COVID can be infected.

  • Pakistani College Student Speaks Out, Police Seek Suspect After Acid Attack in NY

    The Nassau County Police Department (NCPD) is looking for the suspect who threw acid on a Pakistani woman in New York in March. Nafiah Fatima Ikram, 21, felt something wasn’t right when she noticed a man standing at the corner of her Arlington Avenue residence in Elmont, New York the evening of March 17, she told ABC7’s CeFaan Kim. Surveillance video footage caught the moment the Hofstra University pre-med student was walking to her front door after work when an unidentified male suspect ran across her lawn to pour a dark-colored substance on her.

  • Over 400 Asian New Yorkers Sign a Letter Against Andrew Yang's Mayoral Bid

    More than 400 Asian Americans in New York City have signed a letter opposing Andrew Yang's bid for mayor, arguing that "representation alone is simply not enough." Yang, who promised a monthly universal basic income of $1,000 as a Democratic presidential candidate in 2020, announced his mayoral campaign at a rally in Upper Manhattan in January.

  • The next generation of coronavirus vaccines won't come as quickly

    A flood of cash from Operation Warp Speed helped coax a slew of biotech companies into the race for a coronavirus vaccine, but the incentives to keep working on new competitors won't be nearly as strong.Why it matters: That initial flood of cash worked — it delivered multiple, highly effective vaccines in record time. In other disease areas, though, second- and third-generation vaccines usually become the dominant products. And the first COVID-19 vaccines aren't necessarily a great fit for the whole world.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Pfizer and Moderna's mRNA vaccines are extremely effective. And in the U.S. and other wealthy countries, their cold-storage requirements and multiple doses are easily manageable. "The incentive to try to develop a vaccine that will try and take the place of a vaccine like that is not overwhelming," NIAID Director Anthony Fauci said. The American government doesn't have much reason to pour more billions of dollars into subsequent research, and the vaccine market is highly dependent on governments and non-governmental organizations.Yes, but: Each of the existing vaccines has some feature that makes it a less-than-perfect candidate for use in lower-income countries, and it's ultimately in rich countries' self-interest to vaccinate as much of the world as possible.Pfizer and Moderna are both two shots and require very cold storage. AstraZeneca is two shots and has been plagued by bad headlines and safety concerns from European regulators. Johnson & Johnson is one shot, but it's also suffering some reputational damage due to extremely rare side effects.The intrigue: Especially because so much of the remaining need will be in poorer countries, the traditional market incentives to develop a cheaper competing product don't really apply here.“If you're trying to get another vaccine developed at a lower price, that’s probably not a good incentive” for drug companies, said Craig Garthwaite, a professor at Northwestern University."We now have performance standards ... for efficacy, safety, cost, ease of use, speed to develop new generation for coverage of variants, and scalability of manufacturing," said Krishna Udayakumar, founding director of the Duke Global Health Innovation Center. "New vaccines probably need to be better in one or more of those domains for longer term sustainability."What we're watching: The vaccine pipeline isn't completely dry — Novavax is likely to seek authorization soon, and others are still in development."Access to capital may become harder going forward. But there seem to be several vaccine candidates still getting significant R&D support," Udayakumar said. Those include vaccines that use different platforms, and some that could be administered orally.The existing vaccines makers also will keep working on their products: Pfizer is researching whether its vaccine can be stored at warmer temperatures, which would make it more accessible worldwide.“I think you're going to see an intense interest on the part of countries that are low and middle income in getting access to the mRNA vaccines, and I think you're going to see the companies putting a lot of research into eliminating the cold chain requirements they have," Fauci said. The bottom line: "You will always have individual investigators working on new platform technologies," Fauci said. "They will be done not at an Operation Warp Speed level. They will be done by individual grantees that come up with a concept."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Our fast food chicken sandwich rankings, so far

    It has been two years since customers were first introduced to the Popeyes chicken sandwich. Since then, every other major chain in America has been scrambling to release its own version of the popular menu item—to varying degrees of success. To be clear, most fast food joints have been offering chicken-based sandwiches for decades, but many have stepped up their game since 2019 by focusing on four basic components: thick and juicy breaded chicken breast, pickles, mayo and/or spicy sauce, and a pillowy brioche bun. Judging on those attributes, The Takeout has reviewed the major players’ new chicken sandwiches one by one. Here are the rankings so far.

  • Tayshia Adams, new 'Bachelorette' host, promises to provide something 'fresh and new'

    The former "Bachelorette" star will be taking over for Chris Harrison.

  • Barn Find Hunter Hits Porsche Jackpot

    You’ll never guess where the Porsche hotspot is in the United States…

  • TikTok Can’t Get Enough of the Doe-Eyed Look These Fluffy Silk Lashes Create

    Shoppers say they’re “so lightweight, you won't even know they’re there.”

  • U.S. adds 116 countries to its 'Do Not Travel' advisory list

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. State Department has added at least 116 countries this week to its "Level Four: Do Not Travel" advisory list, putting the UK, Canada, France, Israel, Mexico, Germany and others on the list, citing a "very high level of COVID-19." On Monday, the State Department said it would boost the number of countries receiving its highest advisory rating to about 80% of countries worldwide. Before Tuesday, the State Department listed 34 out of about 200 countries as "Do Not Travel."