Owners of Wethersfield jewelry store report gunpoint home invasion in Ellington, $145,000 robbery

The owners of a Wethersfield jewelry store told state police that three men broke into their Ellington home early Saturday morning and robbed them at gunpoint of $140,000 in cash and jewelry.

Nobody was injured in the robbery, police said. Troopers are releasing very few details, and are not disclosing the victims’ identities or the name of their Wethersfield store.

Troopers from the Tolland barracks were dispatched to a Windermere Village Road home just before 4 a.m., police said.

Residents reported that three men in black clothing had forced their way into the home and tied them up.

“During the interaction, one of the males allegedly pointed a firearm at the head of one of the residents and demanded money,” police said.

The homeowners turned over about $100,000 worth of jewelry and $45,000 in cash, police said.

Troopers ask that anyone with information contact Detective David Hickey at Troop C at 860 896-3233.