New owners of Woodcliff Lake Hilton hotel property talk past and future of site

Garden Homes, the new owner of the Woodcliff Lake Hilton property, is exploring a variety of redevelopment options for the property after the hotel closes later this month.

Representative of Garden Homes Sandy Crisafulli said Hilton and its operator, Pyramid, made the decision to close the hotel – not the buyer.

In a statement, Garden Homes Developer Scott Loventhal said, "for four decades, the Woodcliff Lake Hilton has been a center of community; no one wanted to see this property become yet another post-pandemic, stranded hospitality asset."

Feb 8, 2024; Woodcliff Lake, NJ, USA; The Hilton in Woodcliff Lake is shown on Thursday.

"We will approach its redevelopment thoughtfully and in a manner that will best serve the borough’s future, with the evolving real estate market in mind," he added.

Loventhal said that the property, right off the Garden State Parkway and 30 minutes from Manhattan, makes it an "exceptional location."

Garden Homes has experience in North Jersey including completed "for-sale communities" in Allendale and River Vale, luxury rental properties such as The Jefferson in Hackensack, The Dayton in Ridgewood and Washington Promenade in Dumont; and the Fair Lawn Promenade in Fair Lawn.

The Hilton Woodcliff Lake hotel is expected to close this month after being in business for nearly 40 years.

According to state Sen. Holly Schepisi, the hotel on Tice Boulevard was sold at an auction.

"The bank had taken the hotel over a while ago, and a management company was overseeing and running it on behalf of the bank," Schepisi said.

Woodcliff Lake Mayor Carlos Rendo said it was his understanding that the employees will be relocated to other Hilton properties.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Woodcliff Lake NJ Hilton hotel property owners discuss future