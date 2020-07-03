What Is The Ownership Structure Like For Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)?

Every investor in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Agenus is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$683m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Agenus.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Agenus?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Agenus already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Agenus's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

It would appear that 15% of Agenus shares are controlled by hedge funds. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Incyte Corporation with 10.0% of shares outstanding. RTW Investments, LP is the second largest shareholder owning 7.7% of common stock, and Cormorant Asset Management, LLC holds about 7.2% of the company stock. Furthermore, CEO Garo Armen is the owner of 0.8% of the company's shares.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 10 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.