What Is The Ownership Structure Like For Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)?

If you want to know who really controls Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

With a market capitalization of US$1.8b, Akebia Therapeutics is a decent size, so it is probably on the radar of institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about Akebia Therapeutics.

NasdaqGM:AKBA Ownership Breakdown July 6th 2020 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Akebia Therapeutics?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Akebia Therapeutics does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Akebia Therapeutics's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NasdaqGM:AKBA Earnings and Revenue Growth July 6th 2020 More

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Our data indicates that hedge funds own 17% of Akebia Therapeutics. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. The Baupost Group, LLC is currently the largest shareholder, with 12% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 7.2% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 5.0% by the third-largest shareholder. Furthermore, CEO John Butler is the owner of 0.6% of the company's shares.