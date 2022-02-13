What Is The Ownership Structure Like For Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH)?

A look at the shareholders of Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

With a market capitalization of US$380m, Anghami is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions don't own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Anghami.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Anghami?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it's unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. Alternatively, there might be something about the company that has kept institutional investors away. Anghami's earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors -- or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.

Anghami is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Sheikh Al Brahim, with ownership of 9.9%. The second and third largest shareholders are Edgard Maroun and Elie Habib, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 7.9%. Two of the top three shareholders happen to be Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, respectively. That is, insiders feature higher up in the heirarchy of the company's top shareholders.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 11 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Anghami

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Anghami Inc.. Insiders have a US$102m stake in this US$380m business. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 55% of Anghami. This size of ownership gives investors from the general public some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 18%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Anghami (2 shouldn't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

