What Is The Ownership Structure Like For Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL)?

Every investor in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

With a market capitalization of US$24b, Ball is rather large. We'd expect to see institutional investors on the register. Companies of this size are usually well known to retail investors, too. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about Ball.

See our latest analysis for Ball

NYSE:BLL Ownership Breakdown July 8th 2020 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Ball?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Ball. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Ball's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NYSE:BLL Earnings and Revenue Growth July 8th 2020 More

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Ball is not owned by hedge funds. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is currently the company's largest shareholder with 12% of shares outstanding. BlackRock, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 7.8% of common stock, and T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. holds about 7.5% of the company stock.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 17 shareholders have a combined ownership of 50% implying that no one share holder has a majority.