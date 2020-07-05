What Is The Ownership Structure Like For CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC)?

A look at the shareholders of CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of US$320m, CIIG Merger is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about CIIG Merger.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About CIIG Merger?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that CIIG Merger does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see CIIG Merger's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

It looks like hedge funds own 12% of CIIG Merger shares. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. CIIG Management LLC is currently the largest shareholder, with 18% of shares outstanding. With 6.0% and 5.6% of the shares outstanding respectively, Atalaya Capital Management LP and UBS O'Connor LLC are the second and third largest shareholders.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 12 shareholders have a combined ownership of 50% implying that no one share holder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.