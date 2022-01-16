What Is The Ownership Structure Like For The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Every investor in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Estée Lauder Companies is a pretty big company. It has a market capitalization of US$116b. Normally institutions would own a significant portion of a company this size. In the chart below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Estée Lauder Companies.

View our latest analysis for Estée Lauder Companies

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Estée Lauder Companies?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Estée Lauder Companies already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Estée Lauder Companies, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Estée Lauder Companies. The company's largest shareholder is Lal Family Partners, LP, with ownership of 22%. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 5.0% and 4.2%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 51% of the ownership is controlled by the top 12 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Estée Lauder Companies

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.. It is a very large company, and board members collectively own US$9.5b worth of shares (at current prices). Most would say this shows a good alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. Still, it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 11% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 22%, of the company's shares. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Estée Lauder Companies that you should be aware of.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy in January

    If you're looking to invest in e-commerce, these three stocks could be underappreciated investments.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    The market has fallen out of love with growth stocks recently. Between high inflation, the omicron coronavirus variant, the Federal Reserve's plans to raise interest rates and cut back on other economic stimulus initiatives, and underwhelming economic data, investors have had a litany of risk factors to consider. Here's the good news: With the market getting skittish about growth stocks as a broad category, there are promising companies caught up in the pullback that now trade at huge discounts.

  • 2 EV Charging Stocks Gearing up for Gains; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    The automotive sector is in the midst of an enormous change. A combination of social and political forces are pushing the industry more and more toward adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) as a new standard – although the internal combustion engine is not likely to be fully phased out, EVs are certain to find a large niche. ‘Last mile’ delivery, and various fleet businesses are already finding that EVs can meet their needs efficiently. But the electric car market isn’t just about cars. They may g

  • 3 Energy Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Investors who buy and hold stocks for several years instead of trading in and out of positions on a regular basis tend to do much better. Three energy companies that look like good companies to buy and hold for several years right now are Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT: LNG), NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP) and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD). Here's why these three energy stocks are ideal candidates for a buy-and-hold portfolio.

  • Here are 3 top dividend stocks in 2022 with yields as high as 10.1% ⁠— for risk-averse investors in search of passive income, these might be perfect

    Low rates and high inflation make cash tough to hold. Look here instead.

  • A DirecTV-Dish Merger Won’t Save Satellite TV. Here’s Why.

    Twenty years after the FCC blocked the satellite TV merger not much has changed. The government would still likely to block a deal, even though both companies are now shedding subscribers.

  • 3 Top Metaverse Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    The metaverse seems to be the latest investing megatrend that's caught the attention of investors and the news media. Before you discount this as just another passing fad, ARK Invest founder and respected technology pundit, Cathie Wood, told CNBC in December that the metaverse could be a "multi-trillion dollar opportunity" and that it will impact "every sector in ways that we cannot even imagine right now." For savvy tech investors, this sounds like an opportunity that could be too good to pass up.

  • The Fed Is Raising Interest Rates: These Growth Stocks Can Still Double in 2022

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell recently confirmed that the central bank will be raising interest rates this year, and previous comments suggest that multiple rate hikes could be in the works. Rising interest rates have typically meant a much weaker backdrop for growth stocks, but there are also companies in the category that already trade at steep discounts and could be poised for big gains despite less favorable macroeconomic conditions. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has profiled stocks that could still be capable of doubling before the year is out.

  • The 3 Best Vanguard Funds for Value Investors

    Find out which of Vanguard's value funds are the best for building a solid core-satellite value investing strategy for your portfolio.

  • Investing: Goldman Sachs destroys one of the most persistent myths about stocks

    Many market watchers use above-average CAPE readings as a signal that stocks should underperform or even fall as it reverts back to its long-term mean. But CAPE’s mean doesn’t actually have much pull.

  • Doug Kass: The Era of Irresponsible Bullishness May Soon Be Over

    It's now clear that the first part of January has exhibited a marked change and reversal in pattern.

  • Block stock hits new 52-week low, getting clobbered since rebrand

    The company formally known as Square, is down about 31% since announcing its corporate entity name change to Block, on Dec. 1 of last year.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Could Deliver Bigger Gains Than the Market

    Superstar investor Cathie Wood is known for her winning stock picks. I'm talking about companies you can count on for performance over the long term. Wood's biggest funds have delivered gains of 180% or more over the past five years.

  • 3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy in January

    If you're looking to invest in artificial intelligence companies, these three are amazing growth ideas.

  • 3 Marijuana Stocks That Could Make You Richer

    Illinois-based Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) is one of the strongest cannabis stocks right now. This means holding additional licenses gives Green Thumb a huge competitive advantage over its peers. Total revenue surged 49% to $233.7 million from the year-ago quarter.

  • Want To Get Richer? Invest in These 5 REITs and Wait 10 Years

    All of these real estate investment trusts have well-established track records of outperforming the market for a decade or more and look poised to continue that trend.

  • As Russia-Ukraine Tensions Heat Up, Beaten Up Russian Stocks and Currency May Be Hard to Resist

    Russia is a screaming buy, if you forget about the little business with Ukraine. Oil prices, which usually drive Russian assets, are about even over that period. Underperformance continued this week as Russian-Western diplomatic talks ended without visible progress.

  • Why ChargePoint Stock Has Been Dropping Sharply This Week

    Investors are no longer patient with early-growth tech companies, especially in the electric vehicle sector.

  • Tiger Woods First SPAC Swings for $150 Million Sports Tech Deal

    Tiger Woods is making a play for a sports technology business, filing to raise $150 million through a special purpose acquisition company, a blank check venture that seeks to bring another company public. Tennis star Caroline Wozniacki, retired NBA player David Lee and the executives of sports technology investment fund Lead are among those joining […]

  • Netflix raises monthly subscription prices in U.S., Canada

    LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Netflix Inc has raised its monthly subscription price by $1 to $2 per month in the United States depending on the plan, the company said on Friday, to help pay for new programming to compete in the crowded streaming TV market. Prices also rose in Canada, where the standard plan climbed to C$16.49 from C$14.99. Shares of Netflix gained nearly 3% to $533.84 on Nasdaq after Reuters broke the news of the price rises.