What Is The Ownership Structure Like For Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH)?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

If you want to know who really controls Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of UK£1.2b, Marshalls is a decent size, so it is probably on the radar of institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Marshalls.

Check out our latest analysis for Marshalls

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Marshalls?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Marshalls does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Marshalls' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Marshalls. The company's largest shareholder is abrdn plc, with ownership of 13%. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 5.0% and 4.1%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 14 shareholders have a combined ownership of 50% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Marshalls

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Marshalls plc in their own names. It is a pretty big company, so it would be possible for board members to own a meaningful interest in the company, without owning much of a proportional interest. In this case, they own around UK£2.9m worth of shares (at current prices). Arguably, recent buying and selling is just as important to consider. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 24% stake in Marshalls. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Marshalls .

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP) Stock's Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Decent: Will The Market Correct The Share Price In The Future?

    Medica Group (LON:MGP) has had a rough three months with its share price down 10%. But if you pay close attention, you...

  • Those who invested in Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC) five years ago are up 37%

    While Inspiration Healthcare Group plc ( LON:IHC ) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had...

  • Boom-to-Bust Past Inspires Iceland’s Push to Diversify Its Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- A part of Iceland’s economic future is growing inside a warehouse on the windswept Reykjanes peninsula in the southwestern corner of the volcanic island.Most Read from BloombergTesla’s Bitcoin Dump Leaves Accounting Mystery in Its WakeWHO Chief Overrules Panel to Call Monkeypox Global EmergencyRussian Odesa Missile Strike Tests Day-Old Grain Export DealThree Arrows Founders Break Silence Over Collapse of Crypto Hedge FundVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripN

  • Crypto: A Bernie Madoff-Style Scheme May Have Crushed Prominent Lenders

    An unprecedented crisis of confidence has affected the crypto industry for several months. The fall of the two digital currencies was caused by the fact that many investors wanted to liquidate their positions at the same time. A month later, the crypto lender Celsius Network, which operates like a bank, announced that it was suspending withdrawals, thus preventing its customers from having access to their money.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Astounding Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These remarkable growth stocks are begging to be bought following a peak decline of 34% in the Nasdaq.

  • Crypto: Trump's ex-Ally's Bitcoin Troubles Worsen

    Anthony Scaramucci, the short-lived White House communications director under Donald Trump, is a bitcoin evangelist.

  • Jim Cramer Is Talking About These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer is talking about. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer is talking about, go directly to Jim Cramer Is Talking About These 5 Stocks. Recession fears in the United States have reached fever pitch as even veteran stock market […]

  • Is the stock-market bottom in? What the pros say after S&P 500 tests 4,000

    Stock-market bulls are poking their heads above the parapet, but skeptics see little more than a bear-market bounce.

  • 3 Reasons to Avoid Dividend-Paying Stocks

    The idea of a steady income stream can be quite appealing. Once you secure a steady stream of dividend payments, you'll have the option to reinvest that money for added growth. While it's easy to see the appeal of stocks that pay dividends, they have their pitfalls, as well.

  • The simple and complicated story behind Buffett's massive oil buy: Morning Brief

    Warren Buffett has accumulated a nearly 20% stake in Occidental Petroleum over the last several months. So: what's the Oracle of Omaha's endgame?

  • 1 Dividend King to Hold Till You're Blue in the Face

    Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) is a special company: Its 54-year dividend growth streak is the longest of any active real estate investment trust. Dividends are cash expenses, and boosting them annually requires the business to increase its profits constantly. Here is why Federal Realty's dividend could outlast us all.

  • The 2 Safest Energy Dividends Right Now

    The energy industry had some of the hottest stocks on the market over the past two years, but with fears of a recession potentially dampening demand for oil and gas, the S&P 500 Energy index is down 25% since its peak last month. The cost of a barrel of oil is down to around $100 per barrel, and gasoline at the pumps has broken from its record high last month of $5 a gallon.

  • Want Better Returns? Don't Ignore These 2 Oils-Energy Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

    Investors looking for ways to find stocks that are set to beat quarterly earnings estimates should check out the Zacks Earnings ESP.

  • ‘Historic’ Correction Grips Canada’s Housing Market, RBC Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The housing market correction that’s taking hold in Canada could turn out to be its biggest in recent history, according to a new forecast from the country’s largest bank.Most Read from BloombergTesla’s Bitcoin Dump Leaves Accounting Mystery in Its WakeWHO Chief Overrules Panel to Call Monkeypox Global EmergencyRussian Odesa Missile Strike Tests Day-Old Grain Export DealThree Arrows Founders Break Silence Over Collapse of Crypto Hedge FundVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as

  • Bank of America: Loan Revenue Is About to Explode

    As the Federal Reserve tries to fight inflation by raising its benchmark overnight lending rate, the federal funds rate, banks get a boost as many of the yields on current and new loans rise as well. Few banks benefit from rising interest rates as much as Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), which is about to see loan revenue explode. With the Fed jacking up the federal funds rate to a range of 1.5% to 1.75% in the second quarter, Bank of America really started to see the benefit to NII.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy Now According to David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital

    In this article, we will look at 10 stocks to buy now according to David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital. If you want to skip reading about David Einhorn’s investment strategy and his hedge fund’s performance, you can go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy Now According to David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital. David Einhorn is the founder […]

  • The good news is that the stock market’s valuation has improved markedly. But there’s bad news too

    MARKETWATCH PREMIUM The U.S. stock market’s valuation has improved considerably since the beginning of the year. In fact, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) is now projected to nearly keep up with inflation over the next decade.

  • Expect Two Shallow Recessions, Plus a Quick End to the Fed’s Moves to Raise Interest Rates

    Fed’s zigzagging policies could ultimately lead to an outcome similar to what happened in its fight against inflation four decades ago.

  • 1 Growth Stock That Could Move the Market in Early August

    When a stock market index loses 20% of its value from its all-time high, it has officially transitioned from a bull market to a bear market. It tends to happen every 3.6 years (on average), and both the broad S&P 500 index and the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 index have crossed that threshold in 2022. It's not easy to navigate these market conditions, and investors are understandably jittery.

  • 3 Growth Stocks You'll Wish You Bought on the Dip

    To give you some ideas, three Motley Fool contributors have done the hard work for you and identified three stocks worth buying today. John Ballard (Wayfair): It may not make sense to invest in a company that has reported four consecutive quarters of declining revenue, but successful investing is about the future. Wayfair is about to make it through the worst of the supply shortages that have plagued its business over the last year.