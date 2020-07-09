What Is The Ownership Structure Like For Money3 Corporation Limited (ASX:MNY)?

A look at the shareholders of Money3 Corporation Limited (ASX:MNY) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Money3 is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of AU$321m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Money3.

ASX:MNY Ownership Breakdown July 9th 2020 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Money3?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Money3 already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Money3's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

ASX:MNY Earnings and Revenue Growth July 9th 2020 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Money3. Thorney Management Services Pty Ltd is currently the largest shareholder, with 7.6% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 7.3% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 4.6% by the third-largest shareholder.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.