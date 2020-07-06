What Is The Ownership Structure Like For Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS)?

A look at the shareholders of Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Morgan Sindall Group is a smaller company with a market capitalization of UK£557m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Morgan Sindall Group.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Morgan Sindall Group?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Morgan Sindall Group does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Morgan Sindall Group, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Morgan Sindall Group. Standard Life Aberdeen plc is currently the company's largest shareholder with 10.0% of shares outstanding. John Morgan is the second largest shareholder owning 9.0% of common stock, and J.P. Morgan Asset Management, Inc. holds about 6.9% of the company stock. John Morgan, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chief Executive Officer.