What Is The Ownership Structure Like For Napier Port Holdings Limited (NZSE:NPH)?

The big shareholder groups in Napier Port Holdings Limited (NZSE:NPH) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

Napier Port Holdings is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of NZ$638m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Napier Port Holdings.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Napier Port Holdings?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Napier Port Holdings. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Napier Port Holdings' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Napier Port Holdings. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Hawkes Bay Regional Investment Company Limited with 55% of shares outstanding. With such a huge stake in the ownership, we infer that they have significant control of the future of the company. With 5.2% and 1.4% of the shares outstanding respectively, Australian Ethical Investment Ltd. and JPMorgan Chase & Co, Private Banking and Investment Banking Investments are the second and third largest shareholders.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Napier Port Holdings

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Napier Port Holdings Limited in their own names. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. It has a market capitalization of just NZ$638m, and the board has only NZ$176k worth of shares in their own names. Many tend to prefer to see a board with bigger shareholdings. A good next step might be to take a look at this free summary of insider buying and selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, with a 34% stake in the company, will not easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 56%, of the company's shares. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Napier Port Holdings .

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

