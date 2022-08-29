Owning 36% shares,hedge funds owners seem interested in Home Plate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HPLT),

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Home Plate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HPLT), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 36% stake, hedge funds possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Because hedge funds owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Home Plate Acquisition.

See our latest analysis for Home Plate Acquisition

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Home Plate Acquisition?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Home Plate Acquisition already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Home Plate Acquisition's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 36% of Home Plate Acquisition. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. With a 14% stake, CEO Daniel Ciporin is the largest shareholder. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 7.9% and 6.0% of the stock.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 7 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Home Plate Acquisition

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Home Plate Acquisition Corp.. It has a market capitalization of just US$245m, and insiders have US$36m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 15% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Home Plate Acquisition (of which 3 make us uncomfortable!) you should know about.

Of course this may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free free list of interesting companies.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Why I'm Not Worried About a Housing Market Crash

    In a recent release, Fitch analysts stated that the probability of a "severe downturn" in the U.S. housing market is on the rise. Home prices have fallen 10% to 15%, and housing activity has fallen by roughly 30%. National Association of Home Builders Chief Economist Robert Dietz stated this week that we are in a "housing recession" due to "builder sentiment falling for eight consecutive months while the pace of single-family home building has declined for the last five months."

  • Elon Musk says he 'somewhat agonized' over the font design for Tesla and SpaceX, revealing the hidden meaning behind the swooping X

    In a series of tweets on Sunday, Elon Musk discussed the choices behind the fonts and logo designs for his businesses Tesla and SpaceX.

  • Goldman Sachs' healthcare team is bleeding bankers as the junior ranks bemoan longer-than-usual hours and weaker bonus checks

    Six of Goldman Sachs' first-year healthcare investment-banking analysts, and five associates, have left the Wall Street bank recently on the back of heavy hours for less remuneration.

  • Ukraine says it has begun counter-offensive to retake Russian-held south

    ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine/KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine announced on Monday the start of a long-awaited counter-offensive to retake territory in the south seized by Russian forces since their invasion six months ago, a move reflecting Kyiv's growing confidence as Western military aid flows in. The news came as a team from the U.N. nuclear watchdog headed to Ukraine to inspect the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant - captured by Russian forces in March but still run by Ukrainian staff - that has become a hotspot in the war. Moscow and Kyiv have traded accusations of shelling in the vicinity of the nuclear plant, Europe's largest and close to front lines, amid fears of a radiation disaster in a country still haunted by the 1986 Chornobyl disaster.

  • Golf-LIV Golf joins antitrust lawsuit against PGA Tour

    Phil Mickelson and 10 other golfers sued the PGA Tour in early August over its decision to suspend them for playing on the new Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf circuit. According to the amended complaint filed on Friday in San Jose, California federal court, LIV Golf is seeking "punitive damages against the PGA Tour for its tortuous interference with LIV Golf's prospective business relationships."

  • Gorgeous Art-Deco Packard Darrin Selling At Worldwide Auctioneers Fall Sale

    This classic automobile is a great example of an old-school racer.

  • The fundamentals of the stock market have improved markedly, but few investors have noticed

    Investors are focusing on technical factors instead of valuations, which are more attractive today compared with the beginning of the year.

  • Ohio possible site of $4.4 billion Honda battery factory

    Honda and the battery maker LG plan to build a $4.4 billion factory that would produce batteries for Honda vehicles, the companies announced Monday.

  • Real estate: A looming end to the long boom

    What happens if home prices go down?

  • PGA Tour, LIV Golfers Debate Trade Secrets in New Court Filings

    The PGA Tour and LIV golfers are at odds over whether the public—and journalists—should gain access to LIV player contracts, LIV tournament regulations and other potentially sensitive materials from the federal antitrust lawsuit brought by Phil Mickelson and 10 other LIV golfers. The two sides recently filed briefs that offer dueling takes for the presiding […]

  • China, India Spar Over Controversial Ship’s Call in Sri Lanka

    (Bloomberg) -- India and China traded insults over their diverging interests in Sri Lanka, after a controversial Chinese scientific research ship called at the island nation despite New Delhi’s security concerns.Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts Loom‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest AmericansSingapore Unveils Long-Term Work Visas to End Talent Cr

  • Elon Musk Reveals His Weight-Loss Secret

    Elon Musk is involved in at least four companies: Tesla , the manufacturer of electric vehicles, the space exploration and rocket company SpaceX, Neuralink which is developing a machine in which we will be able to transfer our memories and personalities, and The Boring Company which digs transportation tunnels to relieve traffic jams and facilitate travel in large cities. For many people, CEOs running two companies is almost unreal, especially since all four of Musk's companies play or aspire to play leading roles in their respective industries. In addition to his role as a charismatic leader and visionary - he is generally the one who develops the strategy and vision behind these companies - he is also the face and the voice of these firms whose merits and exploits he praises on his Twitter account, which has 104.3 million followers at last check, making Musk one of the most influential personalities in the world.

  • Elon Musk: focused on getting self-driving Teslas in wide release by year-end

    Tesla chief Elon Musk said on Monday he aimed to get the electric auto maker's self-driving technology ready by year-end and hopes it could be in wide release in the United States and possibly in Europe, depending on regulatory approval. Speaking at an energy conference in Norway, Musk said his attention was currently focused on his SpaceX Starship spacecraft and self-driving Tesla electric cars. "Have self-driving in wide release at least in the U.S., and ... potentially in Europe, depending on regulatory approval," Musk told the audience.

  • Canoo, the EV startup that scored a deal with the world’s largest retailer, is a mess under the hood

    A new Fortune report finds the Bentonville, Arkansas-based startup is "floundering to an extreme degree,” even with a Walmart deal.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Unsurpassable Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These fast-paced companies with unmatched innovative capacity are screaming buys following a peak decline of 34% in the Nasdaq Composite.

  • Dow closes down 1,000 points and Nasdaq falls 3.9% after Fed chief Powell warns of pain to households in inflation battle

    U.S. stocks close with big losses Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank will continue its inflation battle until it falls back to around 2%.

  • This Unstoppable Growth Stock Is Up 614% in the Last Five Years. Here's Its Secret.

    One way to make life-changing wealth in the stock market is by investing in growth stocks. Growth stocks are excellent companies that increase revenue and earnings faster than their industry. One growth stock that has crushed the market over the past five years is Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE: KNSL).

  • 3 top dividend stocks from Goldman Sachs — nail down an inflation-fighting yield as high as 13.3%

    A potential safe haven in a volatile market.

  • Are We in a New Bull Market or a Bear Market Bounce? Here's What History Shows

    Most investors consider stocks to be in a bear market when they're down at least 20% from the most recent high. Are we in a new bull market or just a bear market bounce? Prior to this year's sell-off, the most recent bear market occurred in 2020 with the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 81% and 90% That Billionaires Keep Buying

    Have you noticed there are some beaten-down growth stocks that appear more valuable than the market gives them credit for? Steven Cohen of Point 72 Asset Management and James Simons of Renaissance Technologies have been buying up shares of some growth stocks that peaked last year and have been beaten mercilessly ever since. James Simons of Renaissance Technologies started a new position in Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) by purchasing around 14 million shares during the second quarter.