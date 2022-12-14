Owning 37% in Hypoport SE (ETR:HYQ) means that insiders are heavily invested in the company's future

If you want to know who really controls Hypoport SE (ETR:HYQ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual insiders with 37% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of Hypoport regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Hypoport, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Hypoport?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Hypoport already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Hypoport's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Hypoport. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO Ronald Slabke with 36% of shares outstanding. With 3.2% and 3.1% of the shares outstanding respectively, Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC and Premier Fund Managers Limited are the second and third largest shareholders.

We also observed that the top 6 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Hypoport

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Hypoport SE. Insiders have a €252m stake in this €678m business. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 30% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Hypoport. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

